2022 Restaurantology Summit by Savory Hosted by Operators for Operators

Fourth-annual event hosted by Savory Fund – designed for emerging brands and leadership teams to unlock the code on growth and scalability – set for Aug. 31 in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) More than 500 restaurant founders and leadership teams will gather in Salt Lake City next month to learn the critical steps necessary to evolve from promising emerging concepts to regional powerhouse brands.

Hosted by the Savory Fund, the 2022 Restaurantology Summit is scheduled for Aug. 31 at the University of Utah’s Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Led by more than 60 executives and team members from Savory’s extensive operations and investment teams, the daylong event will immerse participants in an intensive series of topics and discussions focused on the industry’s biggest challenges today and how brands can maximize profitability and grow. Andrew K. Smith, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of the Savory Fund, will also share how the investor landscape has changed and new methods to land growth financing for emerging brands.

“Restaurantology has become the go-to event for restaurant owners and operators who want to efficiently scale their brands,” Smith said. “This year, we’re thrilled to bring everyone back together – in person – to have detailed discussions about pressing topics and network in a beautiful venue. With the summit selling out in 2021, we know the demand is there to host Restaurantology again this year. We look forward to continuing to equip attendees with everything to successfully expand their brands in this difficult economic environment.”

The fourth-annual event has earned a sterling reputation for helping restaurateurs that are not part of the “big guys” in the industry get answers to hard-to-define questions. Also making the event appealing is the Restaurantology guarantee – no sales pitches, no booths and no exhibitors.

This year’s summit will focus on current hot topics and trends, including:

Dealing with supply chain shortages

Overcoming labor challenges

Building a core team

Raising capital in ideal and tough conditions

Savory Fund invites this year’s Restaurantology attendees to an exclusive networking night on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. prior to the start of the summit. The event is another opportunity for more personal networking and occasions for in-depth conversations between attendees and industry leaders.

Partners of the 2022 Restaurantology

Summit include Sysco, Coca-Cola Co., Ecolab, PepsiCo, and Arlington Capital Advisors.

For more information and to register for the 2022 Restaurantology event, visit restaurantologysummit.com .

About Savory Fund

Savory Fund is an innovative private equity firm that combines over $500 million in assets under management with a growth playbook and expertise that has been developed over 15 years of operating in the restaurant industry. Savory partners with high-potential, profitable, emerging restaurant brands, to deliver financial capital, industry expertise, growth and revenue opportunities, profitability enhancements and new location development. The Savory team contributes directly to all aspects of growth and replication by using a proven playbook and methodology. Founder involvement in the expansion of a brand is a central theme of the Savory approach as founders carry the tribal knowledge around the uniqueness that has energized early success and is essential to future growth. For more information, visit SavoryFund.com .

