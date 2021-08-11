2021 Restaurantology Conference To Be ‘Must-Attend’ Event for Founders and Leadership Teams of Emerging Concepts

Third-annual event hosted by Savory Fund – designed by and for operators to help brands scale-up by improving profitability and operations, and find investment partners – set for Sept. 28 in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) More than 350 restaurant founders and leadership teams will gather in Salt Lake City next month to learn the critical steps necessary to evolve from promising emerging concepts to powerhouse brands.

Hosted by the Savory Fund, the 2021 Restaurantology Conference is scheduled for Sept. 28 at the University of Utah’s Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Led by more than 100 executives and team members from Savory’s extensive operations and investment teams, the daylong event will immerse participants in an intensive series of topics and discussions focused on scaling-up for success, getting operations and company culture in order, and maximizing profitability. Andrew K. Smith, Managing Partner and co-founder of the Savory Fund, will also share the art of raising money and provide tips and tricks to landing an investor.

“We started Restaurantology in 2019 and had great reviews from the more than 200 operators who attended; last year’s conference was an even greater success, despite having to go virtual,” said Smith. “This year, we’re thrilled to bring everyone back together at such a beautiful venue. We are assembling an incredible line-up of restaurant operators and veterans and a robust agenda that we believe will equip attendees with everything they need to successfully take their brands to the next level, and well beyond.”

Confirmed speakers for the 3rd annual conference include:

Mary Beth Carpenter, VP of Customer Leadership, Coca-Cola North America

Jimmy Copeland, VP of Emerging Brands, Pepsico

Brandon Hunt, Co-Founder, Via 313 Pizzeria

RJ Melman, Founder of Lettuce Entertain You

Otto Othman, Co-Founder, Pincho

Karla Perez-Larrago, National VP, Business Development, Sysco

Ashish Seth, Managing Partner, Arlington Capital Partners

Shauna Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Savory

Tyler Nelson, Chief Financial Officer, Savory

Josh Boshard, Chief Operating Officer, Savory

The 2021 Restaurantology agenda will cover the gamut of topics that every emerging restaurant leader should consider as they chart their future growth path, including:

What it means to “have your house in order” to be ready for an investor

Properly scaling for profitable growth

Building a culture that fosters talent retention and ensures high performance

Understanding margins, margin ranges and which margins matter most

Negotiating food costs and logistics with vendors

Effectively engineering your menu and avoiding menu creep

Which technologies are most important vs. those that can wait until you are ready

Finding and landing the right investment partner/mentor

“I can confidently say that this year’s Restaurantology Conference should be a must-attend event for every founder and leader of a growing restaurant brand,” said Savory Fund Managing Partner Greg Warnock. “There will be no more inspiring or productive date on your 2021 calendar than September 28th. You’ll leave Salt Lake armed with invaluable insights, potentially lucrative new relationships and several new mentors and friends in the industry!”

This year’s Restaurantology attendees also won’t want to miss a major, surprise announcement that the Savory Fund is saving for the end of the Conference. It could be transformational for one, if not several, restaurant brands alike.

Sponsors of 2021 Restaurantology include Coca-Cola, Ecolab, Pepsico, Sysco and Arlington Capital Advisors.

For more information and to register for the 2021 Restaurantology event, visit restaurantologysummit.com .

About Savory Fund

The Savory Fund, a $200 million dollar F&B practice managed by Andrew K. Smith and Greg Warnock of Mercato Partners, focuses on delivering outsized returns through strategic investments in the food and beverage industry. Savory partners with high-potential, profitable, emerging restaurant brands to deliver financial capital, industry expertise, revenue opportunities, profitability enhancements and new location development. The Savory team contributes directly to all aspects of growth and replication by using a proven playbook and methodology along with its 65-person veteran restaurant operations team. For more information, visit savoryfund.com .

