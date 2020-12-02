2021 Hooters Calendar Girls Hosting Signing Events while Lending Much-Needed Community Support this Fall

Meet-and-Greet with Hooters Girls and Purchase a 2021 Calendar, Advancing Cancer Research as part of its Give A Hoot Fundraising Effort

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hooters , the original American wing joint, welcomes all wing fans to #GiveAHoot in the fight against breast cancer in honor of Giving Tuesday. Get your 2021 Hooters Calendar – on sale now – signed by the calendar girls themselves. For every calendar sold, Hooters donates $1 toward its Give A Hoot fundraising effort, benefitting the V Foundation for Cancer Research , one of the nation’s leading cancer research funding organizations, as well as other local beneficiaries through the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund.

2021 Hooters Calendar Girls will be making the following tour stops throughout the rest of the year in which they’ll be on-site to pose for photos, autograph their photo in the calendar and answer questions about the #GiveAHoot awareness program, all while giving back to the local communities:

Since early November, Hooters Girls from all over the country have been participating in the calendar signings while also giving back to their local communities, including donating their time in partnership with various charities to assist those in need.

From Nov. 6 – 7 in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, 10 Hooters Girls – including Calendar Cover Girl Eden Davis – signed calendars for fans at Hooters locations across the metroplex including Dallas, Addison and Garland, TX. At each of these Hooters locations, customers were also able to drop off donations benefitting children through Toys for Tots .

From Nov. 13 – 14 in Orlando, FL, 10 Hooters Girls – including Back Cover Girl Victoria Cummings and Miss March Payton Brown – signed calendars for fans at Hooters locations in Sanford and Orlando. As part of the tour stop, all 10 girls donated their time (in addition to $1,000 from Hooters) at the Southeastern Food Bank , whose mission is to provide nutritional assistance to those in need as well as help provide long-term stability.

From Nov. 19 – 20 in Charlotte, NC, 10 Hooters Girls – including Miss July Grayson Payne, Miss September Lizzie Polenzani and Back Cover Girl Victoria Cummings – signed calendars for fans at Hooters locations in Charlotte and Concord. As part of the tour stop, all 10 girls donated their time (in addition to $1,000 from Hooters) at the Second Harvest Food Bank for the second time, whose mission is to provide food safety to those in need of community assistance.

From Nov. 27 – 28 in Atlanta, GA, 10 Hooters Girls – including Calendar Cover Girl Eden Davis, Miss July Grayson Payne and Miss November Brittany Lawson – signed calendars for fans at Hooters locations in downtown Atlanta, Kennesaw and Newnan. As part of the tour stop, all 10 girls donated their time (in addition to $1,000 from Hooters) at Friends of Disabled Adults and Children , whose mission is to provide food safety to those in need of community assistance.

With close to 25,000 Hooters Girls around the globe and a workforce made up of 70 percent women, Hooters is committed to raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research. Part of the Hooters Community Endowment Fund (HOO.C.E.F.), the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund was established in honor of the late Kelly Jo Dowd, an original Hooters Girl and the 1995 Hooters Calendar Cover Girl.

For more information about the Hooters #GiveAHoot fundraising campaign, visit Hooters.com/Give . To learn more on Hooters upcoming 2021 Calendar tour stops, please visit Hooters.com/Tour/ . Follow us at twitter.com/hooters , facebook.com/hooters and instagram.com/hooters .

