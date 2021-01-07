2021 is Finally Here! Denny’s Celebrates with a FREE Stack of Pancakes and FREE Delivery Now Through January 18

Spartanburg, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Denny’s is celebrating the start of a new year and the feeling of finally being free from 2020 with FREE delivery and a FREE two-stack of pancakes on all orders made at dennys.com or the Denny’s app through January 18.

With so many tasty menu items to choose from, diners can find a variety of satisfying and affordable meals to fulfill any craving, no matter the meal or hour including:

Melts Madness : Try out Denny’s all-new Melt lineup, like All-American Patty Melt or Chick ‘N’ Shroom Melt, or a longtime favorite – The Grand Slamwich

: Try out Denny’s all-new Melt lineup, like All-American Patty Melt or Chick ‘N’ Shroom Melt, or a longtime favorite – The Grand Slamwich Bowls Bonanza : Rustle up one of Denny’s new warm and comforting bowls like The Steakhouse Deluxe Bowl or the deliciously hearty Chicken Biscuit & Gravy Bowl

: Rustle up one of Denny’s new warm and comforting bowls like The Steakhouse Deluxe Bowl or the deliciously hearty Chicken Biscuit & Gravy Bowl Family Packs: From a Grand Slam Pack to a Cheeseburger Pack or a Premium Chicken Tenders Pack, families can’t go wrong with this level of convenience and ease

To score a free stack of fluffy buttermilk pancakes and free delivery through January 18, make a qualifying purchase of $5 or more on dennys.com or the Denny’s mobile app, no code required at checkout. For more information, please visit www.dennys.com .

About Denny’s Corp.

