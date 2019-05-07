2019 James Beard Foundation Award Winners Announced

New York, NY (Restaurant News Release) Winners were announced Monday, May 6, 2019, at the James Beard Awards at Lyric Opera of Chicago. During a ceremony emceed by Emmy-nominated actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, awards were presented in the Restaurant and Chef and Restaurant Design categories, as well as several special achievement awards, including Lifetime Achievement, Design Icon, America’s Classics, and Humanitarian of the Year.

Industry leaders from across the country attended the highly anticipated annual ceremony where the theme was “Good Food For GoodTM”, a mantra synonymous with the James Beard Foundation’s mission. In keeping with the theme, gala reception chefs from across the country included past James Beard Award winners and many who are involved in the Foundation’s signature impact-oriented initiatives, from Smart Catch to Women’s Leadership Programs to the Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change. Their thoughtful and delicious dishes fed the nearly 2,000 attendees at the evening’s Awards gala. VIP guests were treated to a multi-course dinner and experience in the mezzanine boxes during the Awards show prepared by chefs from the esteemed Union Square Hospitality Group.

A complete list of award winners can be found here, as well as at jamesbeard.org/awards .

2019 James Beard Foundation Award Winners

2019 James Beard Foundation Outstanding Restaurant Design Awards

75 Seats and Under

Firm: Studio Writers

Project: Atomix, NYC

76 Seats and Over

Firm: Parts and Labor Design

Project: Pacific Standard Time, Chicago

Other Eating and Drinking Places

Firm: Schwartz and Architecture (S^A)

Project: El Pípila, San Francisco

Design Icon

Canlis

Seattle

2019 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards

Best New Restaurant

Frenchette

NYC

Outstanding Baker

Greg Wade

Publican Quality Bread

Chicago

Outstanding Bar Program

Bar Agricole

San Francisco

Outstanding Chef (Presented by All-Clad Metalcrafters)

Ashley Christensen

Poole’s Diner

Raleigh, NC

Outstanding Pastry Chef (Presented by Lavazza)

Kelly Fields

Willa Jean

New Orleans

Outstanding Restaurant (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)

Zahav

Philadelphia

Outstanding Restaurateur (Presented by Magellan Corporation)

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz

Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)

Chicago

Outstanding Service

Frasca Food and Wine

Boulder, CO

Outstanding Wine Program (Presented by Robert Mondavi Winery)

Benu

San Francisco

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer

Rob Tod

Allagash Brewing Company

Portland, ME

Rising Star Chef of the Year (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)

Kwame Onwuachi

Kith and Kin

Washington, D.C.

Best Chefs in America (Presented by Capital One®)

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark

Parachute

Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Tom Cunanan

Bad Saint

Washington, D.C.

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Ann Kim

Young Joni

Minneapolis

Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

Jody Williams and Rita Sodi

Via Carota

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY State, RI, VT)

Tony Messina

Uni

Boston

Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)

Brady Williams

Canlis

Seattle

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, FL, LA, MS)

Vishwesh Bhatt

Snackbar

Oxford, MS

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Mashama Bailey

The Grey

Savannah, GA

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)

Charleen Badman

FnB

Scottsdale, AZ

Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)

Michael Cimarusti

Providence

Los Angeles

2019 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics Honorees (Presented by American Airlines)

Pho 79

Garden Grove, CA

Owners: Tho Tran and Lieu Tran

Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House

Huntington, WV

Owners: Jimmie Tweel Carder, Larry Tweel, and Ron Tweel

A&A Bake & Double Roti Shop

Brooklyn, NY

Owner: Noel and Geeta Brown

Sehnert’s Bakery & Bieroc Café

McCook, NE

Owners: Matt and Shelly Sehnert

Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse

Washington, D.C.

Owner: Paul Katinas

2019 James Beard Foundation Humanitarian of the Year

The Giving Kitchen

Non-profit organization providing emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources

2019 James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award

Patrick O’Connell

Five-time James Beard Award winner, 3-star Michelin chef, author, and owner of The Inn at Little Washington in Washington, VA

The 2019 James Beard Awards are proudly hosted by Choose Chicago and the Illinois Restaurant Association and presented in association with Chicago O’Hare and Midway International Airports and Magellan Corporation, as well as the following partners: Premier Sponsors: All-Clad Metalcrafters, American Airlines, Capital One®, HMSHost, Lavazza, S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water; Supporting Sponsors: Hyatt, National Restaurant Association , Robert Mondavi Winery, Skuna Bay Salmon, TABASCO® Sauce, Valrhona, White Claw® Hard Seltzer, Windstar Cruises; Gala Reception Sponsors: Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Ecolab, Front of the House®, Kendall College, with additional support from Chefwear, Loacker and VerTerra Dinnerware. Intersport is the Official Broadcast Partner of the 2019 James Beard Awards.

Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards recognize culinary professionals for excellence and achievement in their fields and further the Foundation’s mission to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone. Each award category has an individual committee made up of industry professionals who volunteer their time to oversee the policies, procedures, and selection of judges for their respective Awards programs. All James Beard Award winners receive a certificate and a medallion engraved with the James Beard Foundation Awards insignia.

About the James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation’s mission is to promote good food for good . For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. Through the James Beard Awards, unique dining experiences at the James Beard House and around the country, scholarships, hands-on learning, and a variety of industry programs that educate and empower leaders in our community, the Foundation has built a platform for chefs and asserted the power of gastronomy to drive behavior, culture, and policy change around food. To that end, the Foundation has also created signature impact-oriented initiatives that include our Women’s Leadership Programs, aimed at addressing the gender imbalance in the culinary industry; advocacy training through our Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change; and the James Beard Foundation Leadership Awards, which shine a spotlight on successful change makers. The organization is committed to giving chefs and their colleagues a voice and the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious for everyone. For more information, please visit jamesbeard.org and follow @beardfoundation on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

Media Contacts:

Mary Blanton Ogushwitz / Jane Shapiro

Magrino

212-957-3005

mary.blanton@magrinopr.com

jane.shapiro@magrinopr.com