2019 Hooters International Pageant Featuring Lee Brice To Be Held on Thursday, June 20 at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters will host its 23rd Annual International Hooters Pageant at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys featuring a special concert from award winning country music singer-songwriter Lee Brice. The pageant will take place on Thursday, June 20, bringing fans front-and-center as celebrity judges, ranging from TV Star and Hooters Girl alumnae, Nicole Curtis; Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, to Lynne Austin, the original Hooters Girl, crown one Hooters Girl with the title of 2019 Miss Hooters International.

With eleven hit singles, four hit albums and four #1 hits on Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, Lee Brice is among the top country music stars of this generation. His latest single, “Rumor,” was recently certified GOLD by the RIAA, was #1 on SiriusXM’s The Highway and was the #1 played song on Pandora’s country playlist, and #14 across genres.

Tickets for the 2019 Hooters International Pageant and Lee Brice concert are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The festivities will also include the return of the Hooters World Wing Eating Championship. The competition will take place on Wednesday June 19 at Lake Tahoe’s Heavenly Village and will feature Joey Chestnut, 2017 champion Geoffrey Esper and 2015 champion Matt Stonie, who will compete in a grueling 10-minute all-you-can-eat contest of Hooters world-famous chicken wings. The winner of this jaw endurance, hand speed and stomach capacity test will take home a $10,000 grand prize. The Hooters World Wing Eating Championship begins at 5:30 p.m. and admission is free.

In advance of the show, 80 Hooters Girls from across the U.S. and around the world will convene in Lake Tahoe, where they will participate in women’s empowerment seminars and community outreach through the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe and Take Care Tahoe. Hooters Girls will also compete in a series of preliminary events, with evaluation based on responses to interview questions, personality and overall contribution to the iconic Hooters brand, as well as swimwear and hometown costume attire.

After days of growth, camaraderie and competition, all 80 Hooters Girls will take the stage in front of a crowd of fans at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys for the pageant, culminating in the crowning of the 2019 Miss Hooters International.

The 2019 Miss Hooters International title comes with a $30,000 cash prize and the chance to serve as the face of the iconic brand. The crowned pageant winner will also become a brand ambassador, traveling to domestic and international openings, lead the #Hooters9 Crew in cheering on NASCAR’s No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver Chase Elliott and contribute to marketing initiatives and special events throughout the year.

Hooters fans are invited to vote for Miss Fan Favorite starting Sunday, June 16 at 12:00 p.m. ET through Wednesday, June 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET at hooters.com/fanfavorite and follow Hooters on Instagram for a backstage pass to all the excitement of the Hooters pageant festivities. Hooters fans and followers on Twitter and Facebook can also follow the pageant action and contestant updates using the hashtag #HootersPageant.

For more information about the Hooters International Pageant, visit hooters.com/pageant.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

