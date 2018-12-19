Every year, new food trends seem to materialize out of nowhere and completely grab hold of the dining scene. It wasn’t so long ago that CBD, for example, was little-known outside of the medical marijuana community, and within the past year it’s made its way into everything from cold brew coffee to overpriced cocktails. It’s never easy to predict what a new year will bring, but we’re confident that these food and drink trends are on the horizon for 2019.

20 Food Trends to Look Out for in 2019 Gallery

We’re not just coming up with these predictions off the top of our head; we consulted reliable sources like the National Restaurant Association, Pinterest, Nation’s Restaurant News, Whole Foods, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, and hospitality PR firm The Door (which polled chefs including Stephanie Izard, Marc Murphy, and Spike Mendelsohn), all of which release well-researched food and beverage trend reports. And we of course added a few predictions of our own, as we’re no strangers to making annual predictions.

So what does the future have in store? Nobody knows for sure, but we have a good feeling that these will be among the biggest food and drink trends of 2019.