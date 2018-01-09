The Zagat 2018 National Dining Trends Survey has just been released, and perhaps the most notable statistic finds that 43% of diners strongly support the elimination of tipping, in favor of higher menu prices. It is a movement vigorously promoted by restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group (Maialino, Union Square Cafe, Marta, Gramercy Tavern, Untitled, etc.), and obviously gaining momentum nationwide.
Some of the other more interesting results? Philadelphians are the highest tippers (20.3%); unacceptable noise levels and lackluster service are the most bothersome aspects of eating out; only 53% of restaurant goers now browse food on social media, down from 60% last year; 28% would pay for a hard to get reservation; and, surely the ultimate foodie profligacy, 56% said they would do multiple lunches or dinners on a trip, in order to tick off all the “must” restaurants at that location.
Here are the highlights.
Zagat’s 2018 National Dining Trends Survey Results
Would you ever…?
The post 2018 Zagat National Dining Trends Survey Released; Is Tipping on the Outs? appeared first on BlackBook.
