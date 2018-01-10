With the holidays behind, and the snow falling like it hasn’t done in years, it is indisputably time to turn our attentions to the slopes. But all that swooshing always makes us thirsty – especially for the good stuff.

And so it is that you’re likely to find us this season stripping off our skis just a little bit earlier, to settle into a furry couch at Montage Deer Valley‘s Après Lounge & Beach Club. The cyclical hotspot – with its cooly mismatched furnishings and moody, sexy lighting – will be especially magnetic this time out, as its underwriter, Veuve Clicquot, is celebrating the 200th anniversary of its exalted Rosé Champagne.

Pairing up with Tsar Nicoulai (whose farms, surprisingly, are not in Russia, but California), it means the caviar – from sustainable American white sturgeon – and bubbly will be flowing late into the wintery nights. Though those not disposed towards the roe, will also be well served with black truffle popcorn and their signature house-made barbecue potato chips.

The Montage itself (sister to the Beverly Hills hotel of the same name), is one of the plushest resorts in town, with posh, fireplace-flaunting rooms, a 35,000 sq. ft. spa with indoor pool, and four restaurants. It’s hosted the likes of Zoe Saldana, Rachael Harris and Bradley Cooper.

Swish!

The post 2018 Ski Chic: Montage Deer Valley Opens Après Lounge & Beach Club appeared first on BlackBook.