The 2018 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference Presents Exciting Event

More than 1,600 attend annual franchising event in Las Vegas

San Jose, CA (RestaurantNews.com) 2018 was a banner year for the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, which drew 1,640 attendees. Now in its 19th year, the event took place April 3–6 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Attendees included almost 700 multi-unit / multi-brand franchisees who attended to learn, network, be inspired and find new opportunities for growth. More than 75 percent of the franchisees in attendance came seeking new franchise brands.

The franchisees represented a combined 470 enterprises with 11,000 operating locations and annual revenue topping $10 billion.

This group plans to open a total of more than 2,000 new locations in the next two years, and 11,000 in the next five years.

Conference Co-Chairs Cheryl and Joe Robinson, Supercuts franchisees, offered messages of welcome and inspiration for franchisees.

Keynote speakers George Will and Steve Young delivered captivating speeches in the general sessions. Will discussed business issues resulting from the conflicted politics of Washington, D.C. Young shared his story of inspiration and motivation from his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers.

“The content of the conference was the best ever,” said Therese Thilgen, CEO of Franchise Update Media, which hosted the conference. “Each year we strive to provide attendees with informative programs that will help them improve and grow their businesses.”

The Exhibit Hall boasted a record number of franchisors and suppliers, more than 250 in all, and served as the central meeting place for multi-unit franchisees to explore new brands and supplier services – as well as mingle and network with their peers.

The increasingly popular Money and Law Rooms provided a forum for franchisees seeking financial and legal advice. In response to growing demands for services to find and open new locations, this will be expanded into a Finance, Legal, and Real Estate Expo in 2019.

“As ever, we continue to evaluate new ways to bring more product and service offerings to franchisees,” said Gary Gardner, Chairman of Franchise Update Media. “Our Advisory Board of successful multi-unit franchisees ensures that attendees have ample opportunity to evaluate new brands and secure financing and business services at this event.”

The 2019 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference will be held March 24–27 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Save the dates!

For more information, please visit www.multiunitfranchisingconference.com.

