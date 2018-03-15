2018 Foodie Awards: 20 years yield plenty of food for thought

We close on the 20th annual Orlando Sentinel Foodie Awards today. That's decades of Sentinel critics and readers celebrating Central Florida restaurants.

I took a peek at the first Foodie Awards, which included readers' picks as well as those by then-restaurant critic Scott Joseph. The full results were released on Nov. 22, 1998, in the erstwhile Florida magazine. It was entertaining to see how much has changed - and how much hasn't.

Readers and Joseph named Le Coq au Vin the best French restaurant, a distinction I again gave it this year. Enzo's on the Lake's fare earned it the reader nomination for best Italian in 1998. While I agree its food is excellent, Enzo's ambience inspired me to name it the most romantic restaurant this time around.

Past and present readers both enjoy trekking through Rainforest Cafe's jungle setting; the restaurant was their pick for best themed restaurant in 1998 and best theme-park restaurant in 2018.

The Japanese category came full circle with 1998 and 2018 readers naming Kobe Japanese Steakhouse as their pick while Joseph and I both went for Hanamizuki Japanese Restaurant.

I loved a few of the 38 categories in 1998, including "best spot that's worth a wait" (Bahama Breeze Island Grille for readers and Joseph) and "best place to spend a lot of money" (Manuel's on the 28th for readers; Victoria & Albert's for Joseph). Maybe we need to add a few extra categories?

A look back at the first Foodies provides further proof of how Central Florida's dining scene has grown through the years - as have the Foodie Awards. In 1998 there were 38 categories, now we're up to 58 (and more than 60,000 votes) to account for the variety of cuisines and restaurant styles represented in the area.

With your help, I think we've managed to give a nod to most of the restaurants deserving a shout-out. If you don't see your favorite on this list, however, there's always next year's Foodie Awards.

In the meantime, keep exploring beyond your neighborhood favorites. There's plenty to try in Central Florida's culinary landscape.

View a list of all the winners at OrlandoSentinel.com/Foodies