2018 Fall arts guide: Taste the season at these Hampton Roads food and drink festivals

It’s the season of good festival eating, as the weather turns cool and fall nears. While the season isn’t official until Sept. 22, we squeezed in a few early events that are in the same vein.

The first Crabtown Seafood Festival is slated for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 8 in downtown Hampton, stretching from Carousel Park to Mill Point. Get your fill of seafood, educational exhibits and honor Hampton’s history. More info: hampton.gov/3514/Crabtown-Seafood-Festival

Norfolk hosts a plethora of eats during the Commonwealth Coastal Classic noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at Town Point Park in Norfolk. The festival encompasses food and beverages from 35 chefs, oyster watermen and nearly 50 Virginia wines, beers and spirits. Tickets are $75. More info: festevents.org/events/2018-season-events/ccc

The ninth annual Gloucester Wine Festival is slated for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 in the garden at Brent and Becky’s Bulbs. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Several Virginia wineries will be present, and food will be onsite to purchase. Entertainment will be provided by Soul Intent. General parking will be at Ware Academy, 7936 John Clayton Memorial Highway, Gloucester. More info: gloucesterwinefestival.com

The Suffolk Peanut Festival will be Oct. 4-7 at the Suffolk Executive Airport, 1410 Airport Road. The event celebrates the peanut in carnival style with amusement rides, games, a tractor pull, fireworks, concerts and more. Ticket prices for activities vary, but parking is free. For a complete schedule and more information, visit suffolkpeanutfest.com.

Yorktown Wine Festival: Best of Virginia and Beyond is slated for noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 along Riverwalk Landing. Virginia, German and French wines are featured, plus there will be a beer garden. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. More info: villageevents.org or 757-877-2933.

The popular Bacon, Bourbon and Beach Music Fest returns 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 at Windsor Castle Park in downtown Smithfield. This event, which features bourbon tastings and a bacon-eating contest, often sells out in advance. More info: genuinesmithfieldva.com/events or smithfieldvabaconfest.com

Celebrate the season at the Phoebus Fall Festival 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 along Mellen Street in Hampton. In addition to arts and crafts vendors, there will be a craft beer tasting area, $30 tasting tickets that include 14 tastes and a commemorative glass, and food trucks. More info: phoebusvaevents.com/fall-festival

Also in Hampton, War Memorial Stadium plays host to its third annual Craft Beer Bash noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 13. At least 13 breweries and cideries will be on hand, plus food trucks and entertainment. Ticket prices vary. More info: eventbrite.com

The fall edition of the Newport News Greek Festival, sponsored by the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, begins 4-9 p.m. Oct. 18 and runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 19-20 at the Hellenic Center, 60 Traverse Road. The focus is on traditional Greek food, including lamb and chicken dinners, gyros and baklava. More info: newportnewsgreekfestival.org

The annual Poquoson Seafood Festival runs 5-10 p.m. Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 20 and 12:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Poquoson Municipal Park, 830 Poquoson Ave. The festival celebrates the area’s watermen and several seafood vendors feature items including crab cakes, chowders and stews, shrimp, fried seafood baskets and more. There will also be a craft fair, various entertainment and a $5 parking fee. More info: poquosonseafoodfestival.com.

In Newport News, City Center hosts its Oyster Roast 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19. The event and entertainment are free, with food and beverages available for purchase. More info: nngov.com/2034/Oyster-Roast-at-City-Center. City Center also plays host to a Fall Festival 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 with craft beer, cider and wine tastings, food trucks and vendors, hay rides and more. The event is free. Tasting tickets for those 21 and older are $30. More info: eventbrite.com

Norfolk also hosts its annual Fall Wine Festival 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20-21 at Town Point Park downtown. There are several ticket options. More info: festevents.org

The 61st annual Urbanna Oyster Festival is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3. The festival village offers a variety of food options, including oysters (raw, steamed, fried, stewed) and entertainment. Parking is $10 Friday and $20 Saturday. More info: urbannaoysterfestival.com

Virginia Living Museum hosts its annual Oyster Roast 3-6 p.m. Nov. 10. Tickets are $55 in advance and $65 the week of for all-you-can eat oysters, fried seafood, chowder, dessert and more. Tickets also include two beverage tickets and a commemorative glass. Entertainment will be provided by Louis Vangieri and Phil Poteat. The event is for those age 21 and older. More info: thevlm.org/events/museum-events/oyster-roast

