20 of our favorite muffin recipes perfect for breakfast, snacks and more

Whether you’re looking for a simple breakfast, snack or a quick meal on the go, muffins are an easy option. We’ve put together 20 of our favorite recipes, from blueberry to coconut, apple to hominy — even throwing in great recipes for high-protein muffins and coffee-doughnut muffins to cover all the bases.
