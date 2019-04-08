20 Easter brunches in Chicago and the suburbs

Easter might be the biggest brunch day of the year, bringing friends and families together to celebrate the holiday and the beginning of spring with heaping plates of food, festive sweets and maybe a visit from the Easter Bunny. These 20 Chicago and suburban spots are serving special menus or buffets for the occasion, and you’ll want to book now to avoid having to hunt for a last-minute reservation.

All of these brunches (dinners too, in some cases) are April 21 unless otherwise noted, and reservations are recommended.

III Forks. A $45 meal includes scones and croissants for the table, a mimosa or bloody mary, and your choice of entree such as bananas Foster French toast or lobster tail Benedict. Kids get pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and a drink for $18. The Near East Side restaurant also offers an a la carte menu with dishes that include seared scallops with house-made bacon jam ($19), rack of lamb ($52) and tableside mimosas for four ($50). 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 180 N. Field Blvd., 312-938-4303, 3forks.com

Ann Sather. The Lakeview restaurant adds a selection of traditional Easter dinner items alongside its brunch favorites. The meal includes vegetable soup, cinnamon rolls, sweet or mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert, and an entree such as grilled salmon or roasted leg of lamb. $21.95, $12.95 for kids under age 12. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 909 W. Belmont Ave., 773-348-2378, annsather.com

Artango Bar & Steakhouse. Listen to live Latin jazz while dining on a three-course brunch, including empanadas, chimichurri steak and eggs, and flan. $35, $19 for kids. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4767 N. Lincoln Ave., 872-208-7441, artangosteakhouse.com

The Bristol. Start by sharing biscuits and coffee cake served with pimento cheese and jam, then choose an entree such as a smoked pork tostada or sweet potato Reuben. The menu includes juice, coffee and tea. Kids can choose from a burger, cheesy scrambled eggs and grilled cheese, with fried potatoes or fruit. $35, $19 for kids ages 10-15. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2152 N. Damen Ave., 773-862-5555, thebristolchicago.com

Carnivale. Kids will be entertained by the Easter Bunny and other activities at the West Town restaurant, which offers a buffet featuring an omelet station and paella. $45. $15 for kids ages 5-12. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 702 W. Fulton Market, 312-850-5005, carnivalechicago.com

The Chicago Firehouse. The South Loop spot offers a brunch buffet featuring an omelet station, breakfast dishes, pastas, kid-friendly food, seafood, a carving station, sides and dessert table. $59, $20 for kids ages 5-12. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1401 S. Michigan Ave. 312-786-1401, chicagofirehouse.com

The Drake, a Hilton Hotel. Get a family portrait taken by a professional photographer as part of the annual Gold Coast celebration, which also features arts and crafts, balloon art and face painting for kids. The buffet offers baked goods, marinated leg of lamb, omelets and sushi. $119, $39 for kids ages 6-12. Seatings are every 30 minutes 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 140 E. Walton Place, 312-932-4332, thedrakehotel.com

The Estate by Gene & Georgetti. The event venue offers an omelet bar, carving station, charcuterie, pastries, breakfast dishes, a raw bar and assorted sweets. A bloody mary or mimosa is included. Kids can enjoy their own buffet with mac and cheese, chicken tenders and a sundae station, plus a visit with the Easter Bunny. $52, $19 for kids 10 and under. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 9421 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, 847-653-3302, geneandgeorgetti.com

Frasca Pizzeria + Wine Bar. The Roscoe Village Italian spot hosts a buffet featuring omelets, pizza, bruschetta, cured meats, salads and desserts. $39, $10 for kids. Add bottomless brunch cocktails for $15. 3358 N. Paulina St., 773-248-5222, frascapizzeria.com

The Grill on the Alley. Feast on a buffet of banana bread, cinnamon French toast, lobster ravioli, slow-roasted prime rib, lemon squares and more at the Gold Coast steakhouse. $39.95, $19.95 for kids under age 12. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 909 N. Michigan Ave., 312-255-9009, thegrill.com

IO Godfrey. Take in the views from the River North rooftop while feasting on a buffet featuring carving and omelet stations, steak Benedict, lobster mac and cheese, and cake pops. A face-painting station, egg hunt and visits with the Easter Bunny will keep kids entertained. $39, $12 for kids. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 127 W. Huron St., 312-374-1830, iogodfrey.com

The Lobby at The Peninsula Chicago. A lavish buffet includes sashimi, salads, pastries, king crab, roasted meats, yakitori and dim sum. Kids get their own buffet and will be entertained with an egg hunt, balloon artist, magician and visit from the Easter Bunny. A string trio performs throughout. $225, $65 for kids ages 5-12. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 108 E. Superior St., 312-573-6685, peninsula.com

Margeaux Brasserie. The French restaurant within the Waldorf Astoria serves a three-course menu, including foie gras torchon, croque madame crepes and banana cream pie. A jazz trio performs, and kids will get to decorate macarons with chocolate paint. $68, $19 for kids. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 11 E. Walton St. 312-625-1324 michaelmina.net

Ocean Prime Chicago. The Loop restaurant opened in early April and is celebrating its first Easter with specials that include blackened salmon salad ($20) and lobster toast ($24). 87 E. Wacker Drive, 312-428-4344, ocean-prime.com

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille. The restaurant opens early to serve specials, including crabcake Benedict ($38.95), Cajun-spiced filet mignon Benedict ($44.95) and brandy milk punch ($6.95). 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, 630-571-1808, perryssteakhouse.com

Prairie Grass Cafe. Start with the restaurant’s signature Benedict, made with spinach and roasted tomato hollandaise, then make a trip to the buffet, which features deviled eggs, moussaka, chocolate croissants, carved-to-order bone-in glazed ham and a crepe station. $53, $18 for kids 10 and under. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, 847-205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com

Sepia. The Michelin-star restaurant kicks off brunch with an assortment of pastries and family-style appetizers, including butter lettuce salad with ramp vinaigrette and deviled eggs with caviar. Choose your entree from a menu featuring shakshuka with merguez sausage and a wild rice waffle with fried chicken thigh, then finish by sharing carrot cake and other desserts. $54, $29 for kids. 123 N. Jefferson St., 312-441-1920, sepiachicago.com

The Signature Room. Take in views of the Chicago skyline while enjoying live piano music and a buffet of seafood, salad, charcuterie, salad and dessert, plus made-to-order entrees and a carving station. A glass of sparkling wine, soda, juice, coffee or tea is included. You can also get pictures taken with the Easter Bunny. $80, $35 for kids ages 4-12. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 875 N. Michigan Ave., 312-787-9596, signatureroom.com

Sunda. Find a huge variety of dishes at the River North restaurant’s buffet, which includes maki, oysters on the half shell, pork belly Benedict, an omelet station and truffle scrambled eggs. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance. $60, $20 for kids. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 110 W. Illinois St., 312-644-0500, sundanewasian.com

Temporis. The West Town spot offers brunch for the first time ever, serving a three-course menu that includes rabbit brioche with mushroom sauce and a “trail mix” dessert made with poached fruit and honey granola. $75. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 933 N. Ashland Ave., 773-697-4961, temporischicago.com

Samantha Nelson is a freelancer.

