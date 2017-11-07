20 casserole recipes, perfect for fall and Thanksgiving planning

Casserole fan? There’s something comforting and classic about the casserole, and fall is the perfect season for the dish. We’ve compiled 20 of our favorite recipes — from broccoli to zucchini, tuna to chicken — for your dinner or holiday table!
Looking for Thanksgiving recipes and ideas, check out our Thanksgiving Food page.
Feeding the leader of the free world is kind of an intimidating task
The cute, diet-friendly cones and sundaes are so Instagrammable
From peculiar spaceship rooms to odd ice suites, there are some very unusual places to stay around the world
Because when you’re in Amsterdam, you occasionally just get hungry