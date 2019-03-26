2 spring salads inspired by travels that will become go-to recipes at your house

I’ve eaten a lot of salad in my life. Some for diet purposes, some with ordinary suppers, some just to fill up between meals. But some salads prove to be a thing of beauty — a food memory we take home, re-create and serve over and over again.

At least that’s what happened to me after a day of hiking in Argentina’s Patagonia region this winter (summer there, of course). We ate the Hand of God salad at a quaint wood-paneled restaurant called La Tapera in the town of El Chalten.

Soft, buttery garlic cloves scattered among leaf lettuce, roasted walnuts and capers helped make this the best salad I’ve ever eaten. Thin slices of prosciutto and a drizzle of calafate syrup sealed the deal.

Throughout our hikes, we spotted small, thorny shrubs heavy with the deep blue, nearly purple, calafate berries. Locals turn the berries, native to the region, into jams, syrups and compotes we enjoyed with breakfast. Naturally tangy, the berries add a tart contrast to the rich garlic in the salad. Legend has it that those who eat a calafate berry will return to Patagonia. Here’s hoping — in the meantime, we’ll continue to make this memorable salad, starting with the garlic cloves.

A jar of oil-poached garlic keeps in the refrigerator for several weeks and allows you to pull the salad together quickly. Fresh, peeled garlic cloves get poached in water in the microwave to remove some of their harsh flavor. To peel the garlic, I use a meat mallet to break the garlic heads into cloves and then a paring knife to peel the skins. Depending on the size of the cloves, a 3.5-ounce head of garlic yields about 14 cloves of peeled garlic equaling about 2 ounces of peeled cloves. To save time and effort, this is a perfect place to use the little pouches of already-peeled garlic cloves sold in the produce section.

After poaching in the water, discard the water, then put them into a bowl of olive oil. Oil-poach the garlic in the microwave or in a small saucepan until they are buttery soft. Cool and store in the oil. The resulting garlicky-tasting oil forms the base of a great salad dressing or to scramble eggs.

The garlic cloves are great served whole in salads, but I don’t use all of them here. I save some for a salad later in the week or for smearing over grilled bread with a sprinkle of chopped fresh herbs.

In my experience, you can find interesting salads at many brewpubs because they think about how to pair ingredients with beer. Think tangy items such as pickles, rich sausage, oil-roasted vegetables and hearty greens. We liked the roasted cauliflower salad served at Liter House in Indianapolis; it was packed with spicy arugula, dill pickles and sweet roasted red onions. I add cooked shrimp to my version for a light spring dinner.

I serve the cauliflower pub salad with a light bock or dark ale. Serve the Hand of God salad with a rich red wine, such as an Argentine malbec. Of course, a great grilled dry-aged beef steak makes a nice accompaniment.

This much we know: Main course salads satisfy when you follow the rules.

Feature a flavorful protein that’s chilled or, better yet, slightly warm.

Always serve the salad at room temperature.

Contrast rich elements with acidic additions.

Season all ingredients properly.

Above all, do not overdress the salad.

Buttery-soft garlic cloves and garlic oil

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes

Makes: about 1 cup

Microwave blanching the garlic removes some of the unpleasant sting and subsequent bad breath.

2 or 3 large heads garlic (or 5 ounces peeled garlic cloves)

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon salt

1. If using heads of garlic, lightly pound them with a meat mallet to separate the cloves from the head. Use a paring knife to peel the garlic. You’ll have at least 24 cloves.

2. Put peeled garlic into a small microwave-safe bowl. Add ½ cup water; partly cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Microwave on high (100 percent power) until garlic softens slightly, about 2 minutes. Drain off all the water.

3. Add oil to the bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap vented at one corner. Microwave on high, pausing to stir once, until garlic is soft when the tip of a knife is inserted, 2 to 3 minutes. Let garlic cool completely in the oil. Season with salt. Refrigerate the garlic and oil together, covered, up to 2 weeks.

Hand of God salad (aka The Best Salad Ever)

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 4 minutes

Makes: 2 main-course servings, 4 as a side

¼ cup garlic oil from buttery garlic cloves, see recipe

1 ½ tablespoons balsamic vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup walnut halves

6 heaping cups, about 6 ounces, torn leaf lettuce or butter lettuce or a combination

3 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto or Westphalian smoked ham

2 hard-cooked eggs, peeled, quartered lengthwise

12 buttery-soft garlic cloves, see recipe

3 tablespoons drained, rinsed capers (or finely chopped green olives or cornichons)

Balsamic glaze (or berry syrup, calafate syrup or honey)

1. Put garlic oil in a small bowl; stir in balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper. Leave at room temperature.

2. Heat a large skillet over medium heat until hot. Add walnuts; toast, stirring often, until walnuts are lightly browned and fragrant, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool.

3. Arrange the lettuce in the center of a large serving bowl. Arrange the prosciutto around the edge of the dish. Arrange the egg wedges around the lettuce. Sprinkle everything with the garlic cloves, capers and walnuts. Drizzle with the balsamic glaze or one of its substitutes.

4. To serve, drizzle the oil mixture over the salad. Toss to coat everything. Serve immediately.

Nutrition information per serving: 762 calories, 68 g fat, 10 g saturated fat, 220 mg cholesterol, 19 g carbohydrates, 5 g sugar, 29 g protein, 2,096 mg sodium, 5 g fiber

Cauliflower and shrimp pub salad

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Makes: 4 to 6 main-course servings

I like to use a slightly sweet dill pickle in this salad. I love trying pickles from small producers, farmers markets and specialty shops.

1 medium head cauliflower, about 2 pounds, trimmed, separated into florets, about 5 cups (or 16 ounces florets)

3 large carrots, about 10 ounces total, peeled, trimmed, cut into ½-inch dice

1 tablespoon sunflower or safflower oil

½ large red onion, very thinly sliced

¾ pound cooked medium-large shrimp

1 cup chopped drained dill, cornichon or gherkin pickles

Caraway vinaigrette, see recipe

¼ cup organic mayonnaise, optional

4 cups baby arugula

1. Put cauliflower florets and ½ cup water in a large microwave-safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap vented at one corner. Microwave on high (100 percent power), pausing to stir twice, until florets are nearly tender, about 4 minutes. Let cool. Then drain off the water.

2. Put carrots and ½ cup water into a small microwave-safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap vented at one corner. Microwave on high, stirring once, until tender, about 4 minutes. Let cool. Then drain off the water.

3. Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat until hot. Add onion. Cook, stirring, until onion is golden and tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

4. Mix cauliflower, carrots, shrimp and pickles in a large bowl. Add the onions and a few spoonfuls of the vinaigrette; toss to mix well. Add mayonnaise if using, and toss again to mix. Add arugula, and serve immediately.

Caraway vinaigrette: Put 1 teaspoon caraway seeds, ½ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon smoked paprika and ¼ teaspoon black pepper into a mortar. Grind with the pestle to crush the caraway. Add 1 large clove garlic; grind to thoroughly crush the garlic. Transfer the mixture to a container with a tight-fitting lid. Add 1/3 cup safflower oil, 2 tablespoons olive oil and ¼ cup cider vinegar. Shake well. Makes: 2/3 cup. Any leftovers keep well in the refrigerator for a week.

Nutrition information per serving (for 6 servings, using half the vinaigrette): 206 calories, 12 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 120 mg cholesterol, 10 g carbohydrates, 4 g sugar, 15 g protein, 878 mg sodium, 3 g fiber

