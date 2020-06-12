  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

2 people found dead at busy Orange County intersection

June 12, 2020
From www.orlandosentinel.com
By
Joe Mario Pedersen
Orlando Sentinel

Deputies are investigating after two people were found dead Thursday night at a busy intersection.