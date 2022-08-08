2 Paso Robles wineries are among the best new wineries in the nation, USA Today says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two Paso Robles wineries are among the best new wineries in the nation, according to USA Today.

Nenow Family Wines and Serial Wines were selected as part of the publication’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2022.

“While the process of winemaking is thousands of years old, these new vineyards and wineries have only just recently opened up,” USA Today said. “But that hasn’t kept them from quickly making a name for themselves.”

Experts and 10Best editors originally came up with a list of 20 spots that was whittled town to 10 finalists based on popular vote.

Nenow Family Wines, which landed at No. 4 on the 10Best New Wineries list, opened a new, open-air tasting room in Paso Robles in April.

“This small family winery features small production of Rhône-inspired wines on California’s Central Coast,” USA Today said.

After purchasing its first grapes in 2017 and opening its original tasting room in 2020, the winery “needed more space because (its) wine club membership had already quadrupled,” the publication said. “The result is a new tasting room with an open-air tasting bar, comfortable outdoor seating and a private tasting room.”

Drew Nenow, winemaker and co-owner of Nenow Family Wines, said he’s “blown away by the amount of support” the winery has received since its launch.

“Our goal has always been to make great wine and to create something special together as a family that we can share with our friends and community,” Drew Nenow, winemaker and co-owner of Nenow Family Wines, said in a statement. “We look forward to building on what we’ve started.”

Ranked at No. 10 was Serial Family Wines, which opened a new tasting room at 1226 Park St. in downtown Paso Robles in March after previously only selling wines online.

“The former Odd Fellows Building ... has been reborn as the new tasting lounge for Serial Wines,” USA Today said. “Decorated with original artwork, the 2,400-square-foot facility will showcase a variety of wines from the area’s best growers, along with charcuterie and cheese plates for up to 65 guests.”

Here, 10Best wine expert Dynie Sanderson said, wine lovers can “enjoy varietal-specific and vineyard-designate wines from across Paso’s 11 districts.’”

For more information, visit nenowfamilywines.com or serialwines.com.