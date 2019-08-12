2 Million Likes, 2 Million Nuggets: Wendy’s Gives Away 2 Million Spicy Chicken Nuggets to Celebrate Return

Dublin, OH (RestaurantNews.com)

WHAT:

Tweet it and they will come. A week early. And free. That’s right, folks. Thanks to 2 million Twitter likes and a fiery fortitude two years in the making, Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets have officially returned to menus nationwide. The best part? You can get them for FREE. #Nuggdrop.

To commemorate the 2 million Twitter likes, on the most liked brand tweet of all time, that brought back the fan favorite, Wendy’s is giving away 2 million Spicy Chicken Nuggets through DoorDash from August 12 through August 19. All you have to do is head to the DoorDash mobile app, add the 6-piece Spicy Chicken Nugget order to your cart and use code SPICYNUGGS at checkout. *

Wendy’s is known for turning up the heat on its competitors and these Spicy Chicken Nuggets do just that. When it comes to Spicy, no one does it better than Wendy’s.

“Thanks to our incredible Wendy’s fanbase, Spicy Nuggets are back. We knew we needed to reward fans who helped make this possible in a big way,” said Carl Loredo, Wendy’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer. “So, we said, ‘We got 2 million likes, let’s give away 2 million nuggets.’ That’s how it’s done at Wendy’s; put the customer first and keep it simple and spicy.”

WHEN:

Spicy Nuggets will always be fire, but this offer won’t stay hot forever. Spicy fans have from August 12-19, 2019 to take advantage of this offer or until supplies last. Terms apply. **

WHERE:

Head to DoorDash.com or the app on iOS or Android, and get to ordering Wendy’s!

HOW:

Use the code SPICYNUGGS at checkout at www.DoorDash.com or in the DoorDash app for iOS or Android to receive a free 6-piece Spicy Chicken Nugget order. The promo code is valid for one use only per DoorDash account from August 12-19. No purchase required, other fees (including delivery and service fee), taxes and gratuity still apply.

To learn more about Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets, visit Wendy’s Square Deal Blog.

**Delivery via DoorDash available only in select markets at participating U.S. restaurants while supplies last, with 50,000 order cap per day, 350,000 order total. Not valid for pick up, drive-thru or dine-in. Valid for one use only and will not refresh. Prices may be higher than in restaurant. Additional delivery fees, service fees, surge fees, small order fees, taxes and gratuity may apply. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

About Wendy’s

Wendy’s® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, “Quality is our Recipe®,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system. Wendy’s is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company’s support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,700 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

Contacts:

Frank Vamos

614-764-8477

Frank.Vamos@wendys.com

or

Erick Morelos

773-653-5560

Erick.Morelos@Ketchum.com