$2 $4 $6 $8: What Do Diners Appreciate? Value! Denny’s Reintroduces Popular Value Menu

Denny’s $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu® features a mix of new and favorite menu items available all day

Spartanburg, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Denny’s is re-introducing its famed $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu® in celebration of its 10th anniversary, offering guests breakfast and dinner favorites alongside new and exciting items, all at a great price. Starting today, the limited-time value menu will be available for dine-in, takeout or delivery via Dennys.com, while supplies last at participating locations. To ensure there are zero excuses to miss out on the new menu, Denny’s is offering free delivery through Denny’s on Demand from now until June 22, 2020.

Denny’s $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu features delicious and satisfying sweet and savory options for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including:

$2: NEW! Biscuit, Gravy & Egg Breakfast : An open-faced biscuit covered in sausage gravy and served with an egg NEW! Chocolate Hazlenut Crepe : Folded with vanilla cream and topped with chocolate hazelnut spread Add a slice of French Toast or a Stack of Pancakes to any meal

$4: NEW! Mozz & Tots : Four Mozzarella Cheese Sticks and six Bacon Cheddar Tots served with tomato sauce Everyday Value Slam ®: Buttermilk pancakes, eggs and bacon or sausage links

$6: NEW! Classic Burger : Hand pressed 100% beef patty with lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a brioche bun, served with wavy-cut fries NEW! Chorizo Burrito : Chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese and pico de gallo wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla, served with hash browns and salsa

$8: NEW! Cowboy Chopped Steak : 100% beef chopped steak topped with Swiss cheese, fire-roasted bell peppers & onions and BBQ sauce, served with choice of two sides Grand Slam Slugger ®: Buttermilk pancakes, eggs, bacon strips and sausage links served with hash browns or choice of bread, plus coffee and juice



“Now more than ever, we are pleased to bring back the $2 $4 $6 $8 menu on its 10th anniversary including bringing back some of the original guest favorites and all day values,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer and executive vice president for Denny’s. “As we welcome guests back into our establishments and continue to service via Denny’s on Demand, we’re looking forward to delivering a great experience at an everyday affordable price, no matter what time of day or night.”

For more information on the $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu and for participating locations, visit www.Dennys.com .

