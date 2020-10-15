E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune
1945 WWII letters found, returned

October 15, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune

After police Officer Eric Wolforth found airmail letters from 1945 in an Andersonville alley, he took them home and started reading them. Most were addressed to a guy named Leo Lee who was overseas in the military. Most were from Lee's wife, Catherine Moran Lee, though a few were from Moran's parents and her young brothers. It took him a couple of months, but he finally found the Lees' daughter, Corinne McClintic, who now lives in Winnetka.