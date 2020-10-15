1945 WWII letters found, returned

After police Officer Eric Wolforth found airmail letters from 1945 in an Andersonville alley, he took them home and started reading them. Most were addressed to a guy named Leo Lee who was overseas in the military. Most were from Lee's wife, Catherine Moran Lee, though a few were from Moran's parents and her young brothers. It took him a couple of months, but he finally found the Lees' daughter, Corinne McClintic, who now lives in Winnetka.