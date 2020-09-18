Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

19-year-old killed in South Baltimore, police say

September 18, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Phillip Jackson
Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in South Baltimore, according to police.