18 Lehigh Valley restaurants opening in '18

The Lehigh Valley, which has seen a spike in restaurant openings in recent years, will have even more options for foodies in 2018.

Chains such as Movie Tavern and Frutta Bowls will be entering the area, while the owners of Billy’s Downtown Diner, Don Juan Mex Grill and The Bayou Southern Kitchen & Bar have new restaurants in the works.

The team behind Easton’s Mesa Modern Mexican, Bethlehem’s Tapas on Main and two other eateries is particularly ambitious — with four more restaurants planned in the new year.

Here are some of the restaurants coming to the Lehigh Valley in 2018:

1. Billy’s Downtown Diner

An Easton location of Billy’s Downtown Diner should open by Valentine’s Day, owner Billy Kounoupis said.

The new location, in Suite 102 at the front of Easton’s City Hall and Intermodal Center at 123 S. Third St., will feature seating for up to 80 patrons inside, with 65 spaces on a patio with its own outdoor kitchen.

It will offer Billy’s staples, including Mic’s Cannoli Tower, the Billy Kristo sandwich and Mindfreak Burger.

It will live up to Billy’s slogan, "Not your ordinary diner,” with modern lighting, a herringbone ceiling and large booths and banquette seating, Kounoupis said.

Kounoupis owns Billy’s Downtown Diners in Allentown and Bethlehem.

2. Urbano

The Tapas/Mesa Modern Mexican team plans to open modern Mexican taqueria Urbano — its fourth restaurant in downtown Bethlehem — this month at 526 Main St.

The menu will be “similar to Mesa’s, but with some different twists,” co-owner Juan Carlos Paredes said.

Highlights will include eight guacamoles, about 20 tacos, homemade chips and salsa and other offerings such as patacones (fried green plantains).

The 80-seat restaurant’s full bar will serve mezcals and margaritas.

3. Bayou owners’ burger shop

The owners of The Bayou Southern Kitchen & Bar in Bethlehem and Easton, as well as Grain and Queen City BBQ restaurants in Allentown, are planning to debut a burger shop this spring in Bethlehem.

The 15-seat quick-service eatery, a name for which has not been decided, will offer unique burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs and more when it opens at 65 E. Elizabeth Ave.

4. Greenhouse

An Italian-inspired restaurant focused on local ingredients, Greenhouse is expected to open within a few months at 2126 Tilghman St. in Allentown’s West End, according to Salvina Pitruzzella, who will operate the business with her brother, Antonio Pitruzzella.

The 90-seat restaurant, occupying the former Roth’s Flowers building, will feature wood-oven pizzas, homemade pastas and more. Dishes will feature humanely raised meats, organic cheeses and produce, including some from plants grown in its greenhouse.

Greenhouse's full bar, specializing in local craft beverages, will feature 10 draft beers and 10 draft wines. Wine will be made onsite and guests will be able to purchase bottles to take home.

5. Broadway Social’s adjacent venue

Greg Salomoni, owner of the restaurant and nightclub Broadway Social in south Bethlehem, is working on a yet-to-be-named dining/social spot, which he is hoping to open in the spring in the adjacent 215 Broadway building.

On the first floor will be an eatery in the front, with a dance floor and overflow dining for Broadway Social in the back.

On the second floor will be a party room with a stage opening to a rooftop patio.

The new venue, which will likely be open 10 p.m. until 3 or 4 p.m. the next day, was prompted by Salomoni’s desires to accommodate more private parties and to serve food into the early morning hours.

Menu items will include unique takes on mac and cheese, omelettes, pizza and other comfort foods, along with healthy options such as salads and wraps.

6. Cave Brewing

Emmaus’ Funk Brewing Co. and Yergey Brewing may soon be welcoming another craft brewpub to the borough.

Jeffrey Bonner, owner of Cave Brewing Company, wants to convert a 2,500-square-foot space in an industrial building at 850 Broad St. into a taproom.

Bonner, who opened Cave Brewing in 2015 after home brewing for several years, said the taproom would be open Thursday through Sunday, with brewers working through the week.

He envisions a 40-seat taproom with eight beers on tap, a food menu of pretzels and cheese balls and, in the summer, food trucks in the parking lot.

The new taproom would replace the 11-seat Cave Brewing taproom operating near Bonner’s home in Salisbury Township.

7. The Clock Pub

The Tapas owners are planning to open their fifth Christmas City eatery in the spring at 325 S. New St. on the South Side.

The space, which will be overhauled and adorned with various timepieces, previously housed Your Welcome Inn bar, which closed in December after more than 30 years of business.

The Clock Pub will offer a full bar and American fare “in a casual and fun atmosphere,” chef Rafael Palomino said.

The menu is in development, but foodies can expect a variety of soups, salads, appetizers, sandwiches and possibly entrees,

8. Movie Tavern

The Lehigh Valley’s first Movie Tavern, a cinema-eatery with 11 screens and about 1,100 seats, is expected to open by mid-July. It will be in the planned Trexler Business Center in the 6100 block of Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township.

The Dallas-based Movie Tavern, offering patrons food and drinks served at their seats, has 24 theaters in 10 states.

Full bars are available and service is conducted via extra-wide aisles and spaces in between rows, Movie Tavern marketing manager Danny DiGiacomo said shortly after the company announced its plans to come to the area.

Each seat is equipped with its own swivel table that is connected to an armrest with an electronic call button, to which servers respond when customers want to order food or drinks.

“For the most part, because it is reserved seating, our guests come in and arrive a few minutes early during the pre-show or the trailers,” DiGiacomo said. “The majority of customers have that service prior to or just at the beginning of the movie.”

9 and 10. The Flying Egg Easton and Tapas on NoHa

The Tapas team is looking to open second locations of The Flying Egg and Tapas in the spring. They will be in the same building, 159 Northampton St., Easton.

Tapas, a 6-year-old Spanish restaurant, is known for its small plates such as pork and chorizo meatballs and salmon tartare, as well as its selection of sangrias.

Bethlehem’s 6-week-old Flying Egg, a boutique diner, offers breakfast and lunch items such as local organic eggs Benedicts and Angus beef burgers.

It sources primarily local ingredients, including chocolate from Chocolate Lab in Bethlehem and yogurt from Klein Farms Dairy & Creamery in Forks Township.

11. Yanna’s Cafe

Billy’s Downtown Diner owner Billy Kounoupis is expanding his tasty empire with Yanna’s Cafe, set to open within a few months next to his Allentown diner.

Menu highlights of the 45-seat eatery, named after Kounoupis' wife, will include salads, gourmet sandwiches, custom waffles, decadent desserts, specialty coffees and custom waffles.

12. Birthright Brewing Co.

Nazareth's Birthright Brewing Co. is on tap to open within the next few weeks following attainment of licensing and kitchen equipment, according to the business' Facebook page.

The brewery, which offered IPA and double IPA samples during Christmas in Nazareth on Dec. 9, will occupy the former Nazareth Run Inn space at 57 S. Main St.

Owner Wayne Milford has been overhauling the space over the past few months with renovation highlights including new concrete flooring and natural wood accents. A wood-fired oven will be used for pizza and other food.

13. Arooga’s

The Lehigh Valley's first Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is expected to open in March at the former Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar building at 327 Star Road, just south of Interstate 78 and Route 100, in Upper Macungie Township.

The Harrisburg chain labels itself a “full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus.”

Menu highlights include Wagyu burgers, cheesesteaks, strombolis and flatbread pizzas, chicken wings with more than 100 sauce combinations and entrees such as fajitas and mac ’n’ cheese skillets.

Full bars boast at least 28 draft beers, including Arooga Light, the company’s light beer made in Pennsylvania.

14. Buffalo Wild Wings

After originally intending to open in November, the area’s latest Buffalo Wild Wings in the Quakertown Plaza at Routes 309 and 313 is now expected to open this month, according to George Flocco, Buffalo Wild Wings district manager.

Based in Minneapolis, the casual dining and sports bar restaurant chain is known for its namesake Buffalo, N.Y.-style chicken wings — customized in your choice of 16 signature sauces and five seasonings, as well as its wide selection of premium and domestic beers.

Buffalo Wild Wings has more than 1,250 locations worldwide, including restaurants in Lower Nazareth and Whitehall townships.

15. Don Juan Mex Grill

Don Juan Mex Grill, which opened its first Mexican restaurant in 2011 on March Street in Easton's College Hill neighborhood, is planning to open its fourth area location in January in the Weis Plaza at Glenlivet Drive West and Route 100 in Fogelsville, according to Juan Martinez, who operates the business with his wife, Melanie.

Known for authentic Mexican cuisine, including burritos, quesadillas and tacos, Don Juan also has locations in Emmaus and Hanover Township, Northampton County.

16. Frutta Bowls

The Lehigh Valley area’s first Frutta Bowls is expected to open early this year at 18 E. Fifth St. in downtown Quakertown.

The quick-service eatery, part of a New Jersey-based chain specializing in exotic fruit bowls and smoothies, will be run by husband and wife Mike and Stacey Mangiaruga, who operate CrossFit Q in the same building.

Frutta Bowls, whose first location opened in 2016, offers acai, pitaya, kale and oatmeal bowls, as well as smoothies.

According to the company’s website, the business was born after founder Brooke Gagliano tried acai berry pure for the first time on vacation and “was floored.”

17. Pat’s Pizza & Bistro

The Lehigh Valley’s first Pat’s Pizza & Bistro is expected to open this month at 1426 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem.

“Our Bethlehem location will have a large brick oven for hand-tossed artisan pizzas,” operator Nick Demourtzidis said. “Our menu will have a good variety of other items, including pastas with our house-made sauces, salads, sandwiches and other entrees.”

The chain, with six other locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, is affiliated with Pat’s Pizza, which has more than 50 locations in four states.

The business was started in 1974 by three cousins, who bought a neighborhood sandwich shop, known to locals as Pat’s, in Pennsville, N.J.

The Bethlehem restaurant will be BYOB.

18. Taco Bell

Taco Bell is expected to open in January at Main Street and Best Avenue in Walnutport.

The site was previously home to Valley Pizza Restaurant, which was demolished last year.

The Mexican-inspired, quick-service restaurant chain will be the third fast-food restaurant, joining Burger King and McDonald's, to operate at the borough's busy intersection.

