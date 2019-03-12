170+ Unit Burger King Franchisees Are Bringing the Hummus & Pita Co. to the Southeast

The fast-growing, authentic Mediterranean concept’s southeast expansion will kick off with five units in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) The Hummus & Pita Co., one of the country’s fastest growing Mediterranean fast casuals, has signed a multi-unit deal to expand their franchise to the Southeast. Brother-in-law Franchisees Jay Gill and Patrick Sidhu will bring five locations to the Atlanta area over the next two years.

Gill and Sidhu are partners in Premier Kings, Inc., the largest BURGER KING® franchise in the country, and were named its “Franchisee of the Year” in 2015. Starting with six BURGER KING® locations in 2010, their portfolio now includes more than 170 locations, as well as 14 Popeyes® restaurants throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

As an emerging restaurant concept, The Hummus & Pita Co. was the ideal non-competing complement to Gill and Sidhu’s existing portfolio. The concept also provides the upside of better unit economics, more flexibility and room for expansion.

“The passion behind The Hummus & Pita Co. brand is contagious and rapidly multiplying, and we hit the lottery having Jay and Patrick franchise with us,” said Dave Pesso, co-founder of The Hummus & Pita Co. “They are the perfect franchisees, and we are beyond humbled to have them on board. We will learn a great deal from Jay and Patrick, and I look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship.”

The Hummus & Pita Co.’s high sales volume, coupled with high consumer demand, proves the brand is well-poised for its planned national expansion, with units in development in Detroit, Michigan and Los Angeles, California. A known Southern California multi-concept operator recently signed on as a 100-unit development agent for the state of California, demonstrating the brand’s rapid franchised growth and expansion into new markets.

“We were looking to diversity our restaurant portfolio in the Atlanta area and saw the Mediterranean segment as the next big thing in the Southeast,” said Gill and Sidhu. “The Hummas & Pita Co. has unlimited growth potential, and we can’t wait to bring the concept’s variety of authentically flavorful, healthy and innovative options, like dessert hummus and hummus shakes, to Atlanta diners.”

The fresh and healthy Mediterranean concept has been delivering guilt-free, homemade cuisine to the masses since 2011. All menu items are made from scratch on the premises at each location, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality, flavor-focused eats for every guest. The Hummus & Pita Co. stands out from other Mediterranean concepts for its freshly-baked pita and laffa breads, wide variety of vegetarian dishes, meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven, and its signature hummus-based dessert offerings like the Hummus Shake and Hummus Ice Cream. The concept was named one of QSR’s “13 Emerging New York City Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness.”

The Hummus & Pita Co. is partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and QDOBA Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. They are currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about Hummus & Pita Co. franchising opportunities please visit go.fransmart.com/hummusandpita/franchise.

To learn more and stay up-to-date on the latest happenings, find The Hummus & Pita Co. on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About The Hummus & Pita Co.

The Hummus & Pita Co. is a New York City-based concept that brings healthy, homemade Mediterranean cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment. All menu items are made-from-scratch on the premises, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality flavor-focused eats at every visit. The concept has been named one of “13 New York Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness” by QSR Magazine, and their signature Dessert Hummus was dubbed one of “America’s Most Innovative Menu Items” by QSR in 2017. The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates four locations in New York City and Brookfield, CT, with additional units in development in Denver, New Jersey, Detroit and Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.hummusandpitas.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

