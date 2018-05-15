17 recipes to celebrate Ramadan

We’ve combed through our recipe database to come up with 17 of our favorite Ramadan dishes. From simple snacks to main courses and sweet treats, these recipes span the month of Ramadan and its various holidays, reflecting a variety of culinary influences.
Certain towns still have everything they once did — minus the people (unless you believe in ghosts)
Though he loves greasy fast food, he tries to make some healthy modifications
He cleans up spills, checks prices, and yes, even poses for selfies with customers