17 James Beard Award-winning restaurants in Chicago where you can celebrate before Monday's gala

You don't have to wait until after the James Beard Awards ceremony on Monday to try a winning restaurant in Chicago, because local chefs have been racking up the culinary trophies for years.

That haul will grow during the annual ceremony, which begins 6 p.m. Monday at the Civic Opera House, with 14 local chefs, restaurants, restaurateurs and designers nominated for awards. Though winners are, of course, secret, Chicago will win at least one award — Best Chef: Great Lakes. In fact, the category may as well be relabeled the Best Chef: Chicago at this point. The city’s chefs have dominated the category, winning eight out of the past 11 years, and the past three years in a row.

Over the years, a select few restaurants and chefs have even won multiple awards, and should be at the top of any must-eat list in Chicago, as should the other restaurants with nods from the James Beard Foundation. Here are 17 restaurants and bars where you can celebrate award-winning excellence.

Frontera/Topolobampo

Few people in James Beard Award history have won as many awards as Rick Bayless. Both of these bustling Mexican restaurants, which share an entrance along North Clark Street, have won Outstanding Restaurant at the ceremony (Frontera in 2007 and Topolobampo in 2017), which is probably the most coveted trophy of the night. But that's just the beginning. Bayless has also picked up an Outstanding Chef trophy for both restaurants (1995) and for Best Chef: Midwest (1991). Of course, he's also won many, many media awards for his cookbooks and TV shows, and a humanitarian of the year honor in 1998. 445 N. Clark St., 312-661-1434, www.rickbayless.com/restaurants

Alinea

The only other restaurant in Chicago that's currently still open to win Outstanding Restaurant is Alinea, which isn't exactly a surprise considering its international acclaim. Chef Grant Achatz has also picked up Best Chef: Great Lakes (2007), Outstanding Chef (2008) and Outstanding Service (2010). That's not to mention Achatz's Rising Star Chef award (2003) for his work at the now-closed Trio in Evanston, or the Best New Restaurant award won by Next (2012), which he co-owns. 1723 N. Halsted St., alinearestaurant.com

(By the way, the only other Chicago winner for Outstanding Restaurant was Charlie Trotter's, which closed in 2012. Owner Charlie Trotter also racked up a number of other JBF awards before passing away in 2013.)

Blackbird

Chef Paul Kahan is no slouch either, having won Outstanding Chef (2013) for his work at this West Loop fine-dining staple, along with Best Chef: Midwest (2004). Donald Madia, a partner in Blackbird's restaurant group, One Off Hospitality, also picked up outstanding restaurateur (2015). 619 W. Randolph St., 312-715-0708, www.blackbirdrestaurant.com

America's Classics award winners

While high-end restaurants definitely get the most attention at the ceremony, there are some wonderful exceptions thanks to the America's Classics award.

In fact, last year Sun Wah (5039 N. Broadway), the Uptown Chinese restaurant famous for its full duck preparation, received the award.

Calumet Fisheries (3259 E. 95th St.), the incredible smoked fish shack on the South Side, won the same award in 2010.

In 2008, Joseph DiBuono won the award for his work at Tufano's Vernon Park Tap (1073 W. Vernon Park Place) in University Village.

Best Chef: Great Lakes and Midwest winners

As mentioned above, Chicago chefs have dominated the Best Chef: Great Lakes category (and the Best Chef: Midwest before that), so you have a number of choices. Those include wins for:

Abraham Conlon at Fat Rice (2018)

Sarah Grueneberg at Monteverde (2017)

Stephanie Izard at Girl & The Goat (2013)

Bruce Sherman at North Pond (2012)

Considering that once again only Chicago chefs are nominated for the honor this year, that streak will continue.

Before 2007, Chicago chefs competed in the Best Chef: Midwest, a category they also won quite often. While about half of those restaurants have closed, there are still some that continue. Those include:

Spiaggia (Tony Mantuano, 2005)

Arun (Arun Sampanthavivat, 2000)

Everest (Jean Joho, 1995)

Don’t forget a drink

Of course, it's not always just about the food. Chicago has had a couple of Outstanding Bar Program winners, including:

The Aviary (2013)

Violet Hour (2015)

Restaurant Design

Maybe you just want a place to relax and soak in the surroundings. My favorite place to do so, and maybe have a Manhattan or two, is the Cherry Circle Room (12 S. Michigan Ave.), which won for Outstanding Restaurant Design (76 Seats and Over) in 2016.

Stayed tuned for any additions to this list next week, as the James Beard Awards once again come to Chicago.

