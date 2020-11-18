17 gifts from Black-owned Chicago businesses

From a card game that will make you bust at the seams with laughter, to enamel pins that are an ode to Black culture, these gifts — exclusively from Black-owned Chicago businesses — will be a special way to close a year that has been especially hard on Black people. And while some of these gifts are certainly "for us, by us," remember: Supporting Black businesses isn't just for Black people to do. If you're an ally hoping to continue the anti-racism work you started this summer, these Chicago businesses, among many others, are a good place to support during the holiday season.

'The Most' hoodie

For the friend who is always extra and never misses a slay, but likes to keep it cute and casual every now and again, this hoodie from Chic Shirt Shop will be a lovely addition to their wardrobe. $50, chicshirtshop.com

Yohance Joseph Lacour sneakers

The Safari, a unisex shoe created by Yohance Joseph Lacour is meant for gallivanting throughout the city. What more could the sneakerhead in your life want? $265, yjlacour.com

Eluke's fringe necklace

Make a bold statement in this handcrafted fringe collar necklace from Eluke that gives a nod to the ancestors. Comes in five wax-printed fabric patterns. $253, eluke.co

Red flower sunglasses

Just because it's winter doesn't mean fabulous sunglasses aren't in order. These bright red flower power shades from Kido Chicago will make any toddler request a bold outfit even when it's chilly outside. Comes in five colors. $15, kidochicago.com

Tgin Moist Collection Gift Box

The winter can be cruel to kinky and curly natural hair, and hydration is key. This seven-piece box set from Tgin will provide all of your moisture needs — with everything from shampoo and conditioner to twist out creme and lip balm. $99, tginstore.3dcartstores.com

Chic Shirt Shop's T-shirt

For the friend who's humble with a hint of Kanye, and knows they got the sauce. This Chic Shirt Shop tee comes in three colors. $30, chicshirtshop.com

Kido Chicago boombox pillow

This fun and playful stereo pillow from Kido Chicago will add funk and joy to any child's playroom. And if you want the little ones to get crazy, let them color the boombox with washable markers for a personalized feel. Get bored with the design? Throw the pillow in the washer and boom, a clean slate for new creativity. $30, kidochicago.com

Kido Chicago camera pillow

The washable pillow also comes as a camera. Pair it with the fun and playful stereo pillow for all the littles who like to explore their creative sides. For a permanent design, use fabric markers to color the pillow. $30, kidochicago.com

CurlMix gel sampler

There's nothing worse than laying your baby hairs only to have the gel start flaking a few hours later, inevitably ruining the style and wasting the precious time you spent swooping those bad boys into perfection. This CurlMix pure flaxseed gel sampler will keep your curls and baby hairs in place without crunches or flakes, and are said to smell pretty great too. $54.99 for five 4-ounce bottles, curlmix.com

ReformedSchool enamel pins

Show off some of your favorite parts of Blackness with these soft and hard enamel pins from Hyde Park's ReformedSchool. Whether it's repping the fictional HBCU Hillman College, showing homage to Miss Sophia's plight or Cardi B's "Money" video, or taking it back to simpler times when we were the marketing team for Popeye's chicken sandwich, these pins scream, "For the culture!" $12 each, reformed-school.com

Wool blanket

Few things are better in the winter than a cozy, chunky-knit wool blanket and this one from Kido Chicago will be your kid's snuggle buddy for those chilly nights. $85, kidochicago.com

CurlMix essentials bundle

This bundle from CurlMix just made keeping your curls and coils fresh and healthy a whole lot easier. The essentials truly are all here: a satin pillowcase — for those nights you fall asleep before securing your bonnet or scarf — a spray bottle, a detangle brush (that won't rip your hair out), and a little bag to tuck it all in. $55, curlmix.com

Chicago Winter Wonderland coffee

If you like your coffee like you like your people — strong, bold and full of flavor — then look no further than Chicago French Press. Make your mornings smell like a winter wonderland with this limited-time seasonal blend as flavors of vanilla creme, hazelnut and white chocolate fill the air. $5.75 for 3 ounces, chicagofrenchpress.com

Trading Races card game

Trading Races is the game that will literally have you making a case for why Justin Bieber can come to the cookout. The card game has well-known Black and non-Black faces on the cards, from historical figures, to celebrities and everyone in between. The goal? "Out-Black" your opponent. Three expansion packs are also available, with one dedicated to Chicago. $19.99 for game; $9.99 for each expansion pack, tradingracesgame.com

Bronzeville Watch Co. Timeless Gold

A classic gold-link watch from Bronzeville Watch Co. will have your loved one being the best-accessorized in any room. $249.99, bronzevillewatchco.com

Limba Gal Jewelry's Atwedee-Krobo bead ring

This statement ring from Limba Gal Jewelry is made from Ghanian Krobo beads and comes in seven colors. $65, limbagal.com

Limba Gal Jewelry Globe Stud Earrings

These dangling, orb earrings from Limba Gal Jewelry are elegant and subtle, but still bold enough to make a visual impact. They come in three metal finishes. $130, limbagal.com

___

(c)2020 Chicago Tribune

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC

_____

TO SUBSCRIBE TO ENTERTAINING