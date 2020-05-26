Stephen M. Katz
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

1,615 new coronavirus cases, 28 new deaths in Virginia, health officials report Tuesday

May 26, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Stephen M. Katz

The percent positivity rate is 14.1 percent, according to health officials.