Skip to main content
Menu
Cook
All Recipes
Quick & Easy
Special Occasions
How To
Kitchen & Tools
Chefs & Cookbooks
Breakfast
Desserts
Grilling
Drink
Eat/Dine
Video
Search Term
Search
Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
16-year-old boy fatally shot in the head at Northeast Baltimore apartment, police say
February 15, 2021 | 2:05pm
From
www.baltimoresun.com
By
Phillip Jackson
Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun
Baltimore police investigating the killing of 16-year-old boy in Northeast Baltimore.