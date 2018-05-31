16 new brunches to brighten your Chicago summer

Chicago has one of the best restaurant scenes around, and this summer’s new brunch offerings really drive that home. These 16 brunches show off the city’s diverse options, featuring everything from classic Southern fare to bites inspired by Mexico, Argentina and Italy. Pair them with a cocktail made with a local beer or spirit to keep your Windy City pride going long enough for patio season to really arrive.

Artango Bar & Steakhouse

4767 N. Lincoln Ave., 872-208-7441

Launching: June 2

Dishes: Get a taste of Argentina in Lincoln Square with eggs benedict featuring chorizo, poached egg and hollandaise over a gluten-free grilled arepa ($12) or a lomito sandwich, grilled steak topped with onion relish and chimichurri aioli served on a baguette ($16 or $17.50 with an egg).

Drinks: Sip a mimosa spiked with persimmon liqueur or go with a Latin classic like a caipirinha or mojito, all of which are $9.

Brunch time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations accepted.

Booth One

1301 N. State Parkway, 312-649-0535

Launched: May 5

Dishes: Treat yourself to the Yang’s Imperial Lobster Toast, which is topped with frisee and caviar ($28.95) or go for the Gold Coast spot’s hearty ham and hash brown benedict topped with two poached eggs and spicy hollandaise ($15.95).

Drinks: A menu of light sippers includes the Lady Luck made with prosecco, pineapple rum, lime juice and creme de cassis ($8.95) and a Pimm’s Cup featuring ginger, cucumber, strawberry, lemon and soda ($12).

Brunch time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Bounce Chicago

324 W. Chicago Ave., 312-313-7300

Launched: Feb. 24

Dishes: Watch sports and listen to a DJ set as you nosh on banana Jameson-soaked French toast sticks sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served with a cup of maple syrup for dipping ($16) or a fried chicken sandwich topped with pimento cheese, bacon, a sunny-side up egg and buffalo ranch and served on a bacon fat brioche bun ($17).

Drinks: Add bottomless mimosas to your brunch for $20 or just split a $10 domestic draft pitcher with your buddies.

Brunch time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations accepted.

Cold Storage

1000 W. Fulton Market, 312-638-6280

Launched: May 13

Dishes: The Fulton Market restaurant's seafood focus extends to brunch with dishes including a crab omelet with creamed spinach, pecorino and chives ($16) and seafood pho featuring mussels, shrimp and fish cake ($18).

Drinks: Stick with the classics by ordering a bloody mary ($13) or an orange or grapefruit mimosa ($11).

Brunch time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations accepted.

Eris Brewery and Cider House

4240 W. Irving Park Road, 773-943-6200

Launched: May 5

Dishes: Cider makes its way into the Irving Park spot’s shrimp & grits, which features white corn cheddar grits, cider mushroom cream, bacon and poached egg ($16). For a really wild choice try the Waffle of Chaos, a Belgian waffle loaded with bacon, avocado, radishes, cheddar jack cheese, a sunny-side up egg and Sriracha maple syrup ($14).

Drinks: Sip a mimosa made with Eris’ Boomtime dry cider ($7) or Ginny’s Raddled, a blend of gin, flower liqueur and grapefruit juice topped with their Fly the Wheat ale ($9).

Brunch time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations only needed for parties of eight or more.

Federales

180 S. Morgan St., 773-831-9696

Launched: February

Dishes: The small brunch menu at the West Loop spot sticks to classics like chorizo breakfast tacos and burritos ($9) and French toast topped with agave syrup ($7).

Drinks: Pair any brunch entrée with a drink for $15 or order an a la carte cocktail like a paloma ($12) or spicy watermelon margarita ($14).

Brunch time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations accepted.

Fisk & Co.

225 N. Wabash Ave., 312-236-9300

Launched: April 21

Dishes: Start by sharing a plate of cinnamon sugar beignets with a chocolate dipping sauce ($10) then dig into the pork belly and poached eggs served with frisee and lardons ($16).

Drinks: The Loop spot is known as a beer haven and you’ll find brews mixed into brunch cocktails like the Fiskalada made with Around the Bend Beer Co.’s Kolsch and house-made michelada mix and an espresso martini featuring 3 Sheeps Brewing’s Cashmere Hammer Nitro stout blended with vodka, coffee liqueur and espresso in the espresso martini (both $13).

Brunch time: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations accepted.

Formento’s

925 W. Randolph St., 312-690-7295

Launched: May 27

Dishes: Brunch classics get an Italian twist at the Fulton Market District spot, where options include a prosciutto benedict with burrata, poached egg and tomato hollandaise ($14) and lemon ricotta pancakes with blueberry compote and syrup ($12).

Drinks: Sip a bellini made with peach, raspberry or mango puree ($14) or opt for a Hemingway Daiquiri featuring rum, cherry liqueur and lime and grapefruit juices ($15).

Brunch time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Reservations accepted.

Fort Willow

1721 N. Elston Ave., 773-687-8898

Launched: April 8

Dishes: You'll get to try plenty of dishes at the Noble Square spot's dim sum-style brunch, with options including French toast bites served with maple bourbon dipping sauce ($5) and avocado toast with whipped goat cheese and fresh herbs ($8).

Drinks: Sip a mai tai made with rum, almond syrup, roasted pineapple juice, orange curacao, lime and mint ($10) or share a quart of French 75 made with gin, blueberries, lemon and cava ($40).

Brunch time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. No reservations.

Jerry’s

5419 N. Clark St., 773-796-3777

4739 N. Lincoln Ave., 872-208-6264

Launched: Jan. 19 in Lincoln Square and April 14 in Andersonville

Dishes: Try the North African dish shakshuka, eggs poached in a zesty tomato sauce with onions, peppers and eggplant and topped with toasted sesame seeds, olives, goat cheese and cilantro, or go Mexican with a plate of chilaquiles featuring tortilla chips topped with chipotle-braised chicken, avocado, Cotija cheese, cilantro and fried egg (both $11).

Drinks: Get your caffeine fix with Bucky Done Woke, a blend of Nitro cold brew coffee, Campari, sweet vermouth and orange peel, or chill out with a plum brandy mimosa (both $10).

Brunch time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations accepted.

Petterino’s

150 N. Dearborn St., 312-422-0150

Launched: April 24

Dishes: Stop in to the Theater District spot before catching a show for brioche French toast topped with berries, maple syrup and whipped cream, or Eggs in Purgatory — three poached eggs served in a spicy pomodoro sauce with caramelized onions, pesto, bacon and ciabatta toast (both $13).

Drinks: Spice up your meal with Nick’s Razor Burn, CH peppercorn vodka and aquavit blended with lemonade and lime juice, or go sweet with a blueberry lemontini served with a sugar rim (both $13).

Brunch time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations accepted.

Pink Taco

431 N. Wells St., 312-212-5566

Launched: April 14

Dishes: For a Mexican spin on classic brunch fare try the River North spot’s breakfast hash, which features barbacoa, pickled jalapeno, crema, Cotija cheese, avocado and breakfast potatoes ($12) or eggs benedict with Cotija, green chili hollandaise, fried avocado and avocado salsa over grilled seven grain bread ($13).

Drinks: Share a pitcher of spicy bloody mary ($52) or frozen pink sangria ($38).

Brunch time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations accepted.

Prime & Provisions

222 N. LaSalle St., 312-726-7777

Launching: June 3

Dishes: Wander between stations of The Loop steakhouse’s decadent brunch buffet, which features custom omelets, carved prime rib, crab legs, cinnamon French toast, seasonal vegetables and pastries for $59.

Drinks: Traditional brunch cocktails including bellini and Kir Royale are $12, or you can opt for the tableside mimosa service which includes a bottle of prosecco, orange juice, and fruit purees and garnishes for $52.

Brunch time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Punch Bowl Social

310 N. Green St., 312-809-9551

Launched: March 11

Dishes: Kick off your day with some competition by bowling and playing darts at the West Loop spot while you dine on vanilla-ricotta pancakes topped with blueberry jam and lemon curd ($11) or a bowl of grits with tasso ham, sauteed kale, white cheddar, pickled pepper and poached eggs ($12).

Drinks: Order a shot of Fernet-Branca with a cup of Metropolis Coffee on the side ($10) or a mimosa made with orange, grapefruit, cranberry or pineapple juice ($8).

Brunch time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations accepted.

Tied House

3157 N. Southport Ave., 773-697-4632

Launched: April 28

Dishes: Slurp down a bowl of Breakfast Ramen made with lamb bacon, shitake mushrooms and egg ($15) or keep it light with the avocado toast topped with sweet peas, yogurt, bok choy and chickpeas ($13).

Drinks: For $10, the Lakeview spot offers a bloody mary made with roasted garlic and white shoyu and rimmed with Worchestershire salt, or the Schlitz & Giggles, a blend of Jeppson’s Malort, grapefruit juice and a simple syrup made with Schlitz beer and Demerara sugar.

Brunch time: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations accepted.

Torali Italian-Steak

160 E. Pearson St., 312-573-5160

Launched: Feb. 3

Dishes: Stop in before shopping at Water Tower Place to fuel up with the signature brioche French toast topped with mascarpone, strawberries and a balsamic reduction ($19) or the Sicilian Scramble made with eggplant, peppers, onions, olives, mascarpone, cherry tomato sauce, parmesan and basil pesto ($21).

Drinks: The menu of $9 smoothies includes a classic blend of banana, mango and almond milk, and the Green Goodness, which features kiwi, spinach, cucumber and soy milk.

Brunch time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations accepted.

Samantha Nelson is a RedEye freelancer.

Still hungry? More of RedEye's restaurant coverage »