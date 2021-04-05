16 Handles Sees Continued Success with Ice Cream

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) With the launch of new Butter Pecan Ice Cream, 16 Handles continues to innovate all things soft serve. With the addition of Cookie Dough Ice Cream in January and another, yet-to-be-announced flavor slated for May, ice cream has become one of 16 Handles’ best-selling offerings.

Although 16 Handles is perhaps best known as the East Coast’s preeminent frozen yogurt brand, its diversity of offerings available in shops has been expanding nearly non-stop in recent years: with the first ice cream flavors back in 2017, with first-to-market vegan soft serve made with cashew & oat 16 Handles Sees Continued Success with Ice Creammilks in 2019, and with products like açai bowls & edible cookie dough available at select locations.

“As a brand, inclusivity has always been at the forefront of our mission,” says CEO and founder Solomon Choi. “Even in our earliest days at the original East Village shop, we kept rotating categories—tart flavors, dairy-free sorbets, classic fro-yo—so there was something for everyone. We were thrilled to see the response to our Cookie Dough Ice Cream launch earlier this year, and when we heard the feedback, we knew that this spring would be the perfect time to launch our most delicious ice creams ever.”

16 Handles’ ability to expand its menu ahead of its peers can be attributed in large part to its proprietary recipes and Artisan creamery, which produces many of the brand’s unique flavors, like its new ice creams, with simple, natural ingredients. These Artisan flavors are only available at 16 Handles.

Guests can look forward to more ice cream flavors and new vegan offerings throughout the spring and summer. As always, 16 Handles’ desserts are available in shops and for local delivery via the 16 Handles app or at 16handles.com .

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan’s East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, they have expanded to over 30 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, smoothies, shakes, and other treats & snacks. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers, including Trees for the Future, which focuses on environmental sustainability.

