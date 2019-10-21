16 Handles Partners with Wicked to Celebrate the Musical’s Sweet 16 Years on Broadway

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) 16 Handles has launched two new flavors to celebrate Wicked’s sweet 16 years on Broadway. These signature flavors, Glinda’s Strawberry Vanilla sorbet and Elphaba’s Green Apple sorbet, were created as a collaboration between 16 Handles’ chefs and the team at Wicked to represent the beloved musical’s main characters, Glinda and Elphaba.

Glinda’s Strawberry Vanilla sorbet, a new Artisan recipe from the 16 Handles creamery, balances the classic taste of fresh strawberries with an added sweetness from natural vanilla. Ephaba’s Green Apple sorbet pairs the tartness of apple with sweet pear notes. Each of the flavors, crafted to represent the signature personalities and colors (pink and green!) of Wicked’s stars, is dairy-free, vegan, and gluten-free. Fans can also use 16 Handles’ “17th Handle” to twist Glinda’s Strawberry Vanilla and Elphaba’s Green Apple, a perfect pairing just like Glinda and Elphaba’s friendship in Wicked.

Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.” The New York Times calls Wicked “Broadway’s biggest blockbuster.”

“16 Handles is proud to celebrate Wicked’s sweet 16 years on Broadway,” says founder and CEO Solomon Choi. “Like 16 Handles, Wicked is a New York City tradition that makes our city special.”

Glinda’s Strawberry Vanilla sorbet and Elphaba’s Green Apple sorbet are available at all 16 Handles locations for a limited time.

