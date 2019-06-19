16 Handles Partners with Kind for New Toppings to Pair with Their New Vegan Soft Serves

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) 16 Handles is collaborating with KIND Healthy Snacks for a series of new KIND Healthy Grains® clusters toppings, including Vanilla Blueberry Clusters with Flax Seeds, Dark Chocolate Whole Grain Clusters, and Maple Quinoa Clusters with Chia Seeds (launching June 16th). All KIND Healthy Grains® clusters are gluten free and made from nutrient-dense, whole ingredients like whole grains, nuts and fruits. They contain no genetically engineered ingredients and are not sweetened with sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

16 Handles is committed to using high quality ingredients in their soft serve, aligning with KIND’s mission: real food made with wholesome ingredients. All three of the toppings are vegan to pair with 16 Handles’ expansion of its vegan line in 2019. As part of the collaboration, the toppings will be launched with free KIND bar giveaways at every 16 Handles location on June 20th. Guests will receive a free mini KIND® bar with their purchase while supplies last.

“We’re excited to collaborate with KIND, whose mission is something we can all stand for,” says 16 Handles CEO and founder, Solomon Choi. “We always strive to bring our guests the best possible experience, and partnering with KIND is in line with that mission.”

About 16 Handles



In 2008, 16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan’s East Village, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, they have expanded to over 30 locations. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers, including Trees for the Future to focus on environmental sustainability. Menu innovation is a part of 16 Handles’ brand DNA, and their newest vegan flavors and toppings are just the latest in many new high quality, Artisan products from the brand’s lead chefs.

For more information visit http://www.16handles.com , Facebook ( http://www.facebook.com/16Handles ) or Twitter ( @16Handles ).

About KIND Healthy Snacks



Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to make the world a little kinder one snack and act at a time. KIND was born out of its founder’s desire to create a snack that was healthy and tasty, wholesome and convenient. What began as a line of premium Fruit & Nut bars sparked the creation of a new healthier snacking category. Today, KIND has a family of more than 80 snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions.

Its recipes use nutrient-dense, premium ingredients like nuts, seeds, whole grains and fruit, which are recommended for a healthy diet. All snacks do not contain genetically engineered ingredients and are not sweetened with sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.