16 Handles Partners With Junior’s To Create the World’s Most Fabulous Cheesecake Ice Cream

The World’s Most Fabulous Cheesecake Ice Cream will be Available in all 16 Handles locations beginning June 8th

New York City, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nothing says summer like ice cream, and nothing says New York like a slice of Junior’s Cheesecake. So 16 Handles and Junior’s Restaurant are uniting to bring New Yorkers the ultimate summer treat: The World’s Most Fabulous Cheesecake Ice Cream . Using the Junior’s world famous recipe as inspiration, 16 Handles will swirl a new Cheesecake Ice Cream, made from scratch at 16 Handles’ Artisan creamery.

New Yorkers can escape the summer heat with the new Cheesecake Ice Cream topped with Junior’s Macaroon Crunch, Strawberry Sauce, and Vanilla Wafers, crafting a bespoke Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae, only at 16 Handles. The exclusive new flavor and classic toppings fresh from the Junior’s kitchen will be available across all 16 Handles locations throughout summer (or until supplies last).

“We’re always excited to find new ways to satisfy every sweet tooth in New York, and there’s no better partner than 16 Handles to help fulfill that mission,” said Alan Rosen, third-generation owner of Junior’s. “With this sensational flavor, this summer is sure to be the sweetest yet!”

June 21st marks the official start of summer, and Junior’s plans to spread the summertime sweetness far and wide. Junior’s and 16 Handles will be hosting summertime samplings of their new exclusive flavor at several New York locations, bringing this iconic New York dessert collaboration to the streets for New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy. Fans can follow along on social media via @16handles and @juniorscheesecake for details about pop-up events.

“No one does cheesecake better than Junior’s,” said Solomon Choi, Founder and CEO of 16 Handles. “We knew that bringing these iconic New York dessert brands together would create a delicious Cheesecake Ice Cream, and we’re excited for everyone to try it at our shops this summer!”

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan’s East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 30 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats & snacks. Each shop’s full menu is available in store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers, including Trees for the Future, which focuses on environmental sustainability.

About Junior’s

Since the 1950’s, Junior’s Restaurant and Bakery in Brooklyn, New York has been famous for great food, great fun, great service, and, of course, the World’s Most Famous Cheesecake. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, Junior’s Restaurant and Bakery’s menu features New York and Brooklyn comfort food dishes ranging from classic New York deli sandwiches piled high, famous 10 oz. steak burgers, salads, jumbo half pound hot dogs, fresh seafood and a full-service bar. For more information, visit juniorscheesecake.com . Instagram: @JuniorsCheesecake, Twitter: @JuniorsCheeseck Facebook: @ JuniorsCheesecake

Media Contact:

DKC Public Relations

JuniorsCheesecake@dkcnews.com

More from 16 Handles

The post 16 Handles Partners With Junior’s To Create the World’s Most Fabulous Cheesecake Ice Cream first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.