16 Handles Partners with Chef Duff Goldman for New Frozen Yogurt Flavor – Duff’s Chocolate Chip Cake!

(RestaurantNews.com) 16 Handles has partnered with Food Network star and chef, Duff Goldman, to offer a limited edition frozen yogurt flavor – Duff’s Chocolate Chip Cake. Handcrafted with real chocolate cake, this flavor is a fudgy chocolate delight that’s sure to satisfy. For a limited time, the frozen yogurt chain is also bringing back its “17th handle,” allowing visitors to twist together Duff’s Chocolate Chip Cake Fro-Yo with a beloved Fro-Yo favorite, Oh My, Pumpkin Pie. The popular pumpkin Fro-Yo flavor is back in celebration of autumn, and can be combined with Duff’s Chocolate Chip Cake Fro-Yo to create Duff’s ultimate favorite cake combo – pumpkin chocolate chip!

Duff’s Chocolate Chip Cake Fro-Yo flavor will be available at all store locations from October 1st to the end of November, while supplies last.

About Duff Goldman

Duff Goldman, chef, artist, entrepreneur, and TV personality is most known for his appearances on Food Network show Ace of Cakes, which took place in his world-renowned Baltimore bakery, Charm City Cakes. Duff is currently starring in several new shows on Food Network, including Holiday Baking Championship, with a new season coming this November, and Kids Baking Championship, which returns in early 2018. As part of the partnership, facilitated by Duff’s licensing agency, Perpetual Licensing, Duff will continue to introduce seasonal flavors and offerings to 16 Handles at all locations.

About 16 Handles

Founded in 2008, 16 Handles is New York City’s first self-serve frozen yogurt shop and is currently the number one frozen yogurt business in the city. It has since grown to 40 locations across six states, and is now expanding internationally. 16 Handles sets itself apart with unique store design, innovative marketing, artisan flavors, and over 50 toppings to choose from, including your favorite candy, fresh fruit, sauces, and more. They highlight individuality and customization, encouraging fans to “flaunt their flavor” both in their cups and their lives. Committed to sustainability, 16 Handles uses biodegradable packaging and spoons and the brand plants 16 trees per day through a partnership with Trees for the Future. For more information visit http://www.16handles.com, Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/16Handles) or Twitter (@16Handles).