16 Handles Opens New Location in Teterboro, New Jersey!

(RestaurantNews.com) 16 Handles, NYC’s first and most beloved self-serve frozen yogurt shop, is now open in Teterboro, NJ! An entirely new way to #handle your frozen desserts, the store offers frozen yogurt, ice cream, and sorbet soft serve options, as well as the abundance of drool-worthy toppings 16 Handles has come to be associated with. With over 50 toppings and 16 flavors on tap at all times, the new Teterboro location is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Located at the newly developed Teterboro Landing, the self-serve fave has a fresh look – sleek and bold, the store is the first full-fledged location to embrace the brand’s new design. Emblazoned with phrases like “Treat Yo’self” and “I Handled it at 16 Handles,” the fun environment embraces the brand’s playful, tongue-in-cheek personality.

“We’re very excited about bringing the sweetness of 16 Handles to Teterboro,” says 16 Handles CEO and founder, Solomon Choi, “To see our new store design come to fruition at our Teterboro location is the cherry on top of the Fro-Yo sundae.”

Stop by the Grand Opening event on Saturday, December 9th, for special prizes, free soft serve, and the chance to win FREE Fro-Yo for a year! There will be music, entertainment, face painting, balloon animals, and free frozen yogurt for valued rewards members with the 16 Handles app. Come party with 16 Handles at our new Teterboro location!

About 16 Handles

Founded in 2008, 16 Handles is New York City’s first self-serve frozen yogurt shop and is currently the number one frozen yogurt business in the city. It has since grown to 40 locations across six states, and is now expanding internationally. 16 Handles sets itself apart with unique store design, innovative marketing, artisan flavors, and over 50 toppings to choose from, including your favorite candy, fresh fruit, sauces, and more. They highlight individuality and customization, encouraging fans to “flaunt their flavor” both in their cups and their lives. Committed to sustainability, 16 Handles uses recyclable packaging and spoons and the brand plants 16 trees per day through a partnership with Trees for the Future. For more information visit http://www.16handles.com, Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/16Handles) or Twitter (@16Handles), or Instagram.