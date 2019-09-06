16 Handles Launches Vegan Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Soft Serve

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) In the spirit of all things autumn, 16 Handles has launched a delicious new take on their classic pumpkin soft serve: Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice. Naturally flavored with spices like cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, the flavor is dairy- and gluten-free, made with their chef’s signature cashew milk base. Pumpkin ice cream has always been a favorite fall dessert, and now, 16 Handles is proud to offer delicious pumpkin soft serve to its vegan fans, too.

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice is the latest addition to a line of several cashew milk vegan soft serve flavors with proprietary recipes and real, natural ingredients. This year, the brand also launched instant customer favorites like Chocolate Hazelnut Truffle, Cookie Dough Craving, and Nutty Banana Bread. Created especially for pumpkin lovers, Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice is handcrafted by the brand’s lead chef with all-natural ingredients and is sure to be a hit among all guests.

“Every year, our customers look forward to our delicious seasonal flavors, and this year, we wanted to craft a recipe that our vegan and dairy-free customers could enjoy, too,” says 16 Handles CEO and founder, Solomon Choi. “We hope guests will enjoy this twist on a classic that lets everyone enjoy one of our favorite fall traditions.”

The new soft serve is also paired with an exclusive vegan Pumpkin Spice Blondies cookie dough topping in collaboration with D?, Cookie Dough Confections, a popular cookie dough bakery based in New York City. The topping pairs perfectly with the new pumpkin flavor, and it’s available at all 16 Handles stores while supplies last.

Fans of 16 Handles’ annual fall fave, Oh My, Pumpkin Pie, need not worry – this popular pumpkin flavor will also be available at select locations later this month. The beloved Artisan frozen yogurt is made with real pumpkin and bits of cinnamon graham crackers.

About 16 Handles

In 2008, 16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan’s East Village, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then they have expanded to over 30 locations. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers, including Trees for the Future, which focuses on environmental sustainability.