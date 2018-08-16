16 Handles Launches Custard and Italian Ice!

(RestaurantNews.com) On August 16, 16 Handles is celebrating summertime with the launch of two classic summer favorites – custard and Italian ice. Traditionally known for its frozen yogurt, the shop expanded its offerings to include ice cream last year. In July, they launched gelato, bolstering their mission to provide the most expansive variety of delicious desserts. With the addition of custard and Italian ice, 16 Handles is primed to become the ultimate dessert destination.

Boardwalk Vanilla Custard is the perfect summer treat – made with milk, cream, and egg yolks, custard has a richer, creamier consistency than ice cream. Italian ice is made without dairy for the perfect combination of sweet and tart flavors that is both refreshing and vegan. The new Blue Razz Italian Ice takes you straight back to childhood with its bold color and flavor. To complement Blue Razz Italian Ice, blue raspberry candies will be on hand at the toppings bar, which is always stocked with fresh fruit, nuts, and sweets to satisfy any craving. The two new flavors can be twisted together using the 17th handle for the ultimate summer throwback twist – a refreshing, sweet blend of Italian ice and custard that’s sure to satisfy.

“16 Handles is all about having something for everyone,” says CEO and founder, Solomon Choi. “We’re excited to bring so many new additions to our flavor lineup this summer. With our new gelato, custard, and Italian ice soft-serve offerings, we’re allowing our guests to customize their desserts with more options than ever before.”

About 16 Handles

Founded in 2008, 16 Handles is New York City’s first self-serve frozen yogurt shop and is currently the number one frozen yogurt business in the city. It has since grown to 35 locations and is now expanding internationally. 16 Handles sets itself apart with unique store design, innovative marketing, artisan flavors, and over 50 toppings to choose from, including your favorite candy, fresh fruit, sauces, and more. They highlight individuality and customization, encouraging fans to “flaunt their flavor” both in their cups and their lives. Committed to sustainability, 16 Handles uses biodegradable packaging and spoons and the brand plants 16 trees per day through a partnership with Trees for the Future. For more information visit http://www.16handles.com, Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/16Handles) or Twitter (@16Handles).