16 Handles Launches Black Raspberry Made With Oat Milk

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) 16 Handles is adding a third flavor to the brand’s signature oat milk line: Black Raspberry! The flavor joins an extensive menu of vegan soft serves, which also includes Chocolate Devotion and Dreamboat Coconut, launched earlier this year.

Throughout 2020, 16 Handles has been focused on perfecting protocols and launching new services in response to COVID-19. In addition to establishing safety standards, the NYC-based brand launched online ordering at each of its 32 locations to serve customers in new and relevant ways, including via delivery and Curbside Pickup. “I’m proud of our team members and grateful to our fans for their support throughout this year,” says CEO and founder Solomon Choi. “We’re thrilled to share this new flavor with everyone, and I think we can all agree that we deserve something sweet.”

Black Raspberry is one of those nostalgic flavors you might have found at your favorite summertime scoop shop when you were a kid. But 16 Handles’ lead chefs could never find the perfect soft-serve version that got Black Raspberry just right, so they decided to make it themselves using a dairy-free, oat milk base exclusive to 16 Handles. Oat milk soft serve brings all the flavor fans might expect from a classic ice cream or frozen yogurt but leaves behind pesky allergens like dairy, tree nuts, gluten, and soy. Black Raspberry stays true to the 16 Handles recipe book with the addition of probiotics, the good-for-you cultures typically found in frozen yogurt.

Guests can try Black Raspberry for a limited time starting 8/21 at their local 16 Handles shop, or they can order online for pickup, Curbside Pickup, or delivery via 16handles.com .

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan’s East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, they have expanded to over 30 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, smoothies, shakes, and other treats & snacks. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers, including Trees for the Future, which focuses on environmental sustainability.

