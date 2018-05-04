16 Handles East Village Reopens, Launching the #GalaxyCone!

(RestaurantNews.com) Ten years ago, the very first 16 Handles store opened in Manhattan’s iconic East Village and brought self-serve frozen yogurt to New York City for the very first time, making the Big Apple a little sweeter. Since then, the brand has expanded to 36 locations and counting. This year, 16 Handles is celebrating its ten year anniversary, commemorating a decade of bringing the best-tasting frozen treats and desserts to the East Coast.

In celebration of the brand’s 10th birthday, 16 Handles East Village has a fresh new look, complete with custom neon signs, the brand’s signature bold colors, and exposed brick, giving the East Village store the ultimate glow up. The brand will also be working with local artists to paint murals to amplify the space.

The store has also incorporated an entirely new element—#TreatsBy16 counter-serve Fro-Yo, ice cream, and desserts—by bringing a soft-serve machine behind the counter. The very first product to launch with this new concept is the #GalaxyCone. Launching on May 4th, fondly known to many as Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be with you!), the #GalaxyCone is a deliciously sweet combination of Cotton Candy and Sweet Taro Pie frozen yogurt, served in a cotton candy cloud cone with stars and galaxy-themed hues of blue, pink, and purple.

“We’re incredibly excited about the redesign of the original 16 Handles,” says CEO and founder, Solomon Choi. “This location was the very first store I opened back in 2008, and I have many fond memories of this space. Our design combines classic elements from our brand’s history with a new, modern take on 16 Handles. Seeing the project come to fruition has been so exciting for our team, and we’re thrilled to now share this new experience with our guests.”

Located at 153 2nd Avenue, just over a block from St. Marks Place, 16 Handles East Village is a popular destination for residents from across New York City and tourists alike. Check out the brand new look and try the #GalaxyCone, available only for a limited time!

About 16 Handles

Founded in 2008, 16 Handles is New York City’s first self-serve frozen yogurt shop and is currently the number one frozen yogurt business in the city. It has since grown to 35 locations across 4 states, and is now expanding internationally. 16 Handles sets itself apart with unique store design, innovative marketing, artisan flavors, and over 50 toppings to choose from, including your favorite candy, fresh fruit, sauces, and more. They highlight individuality and customization, encouraging fans to “flaunt their flavor” both in their cups and their lives. Committed to sustainability, 16 Handles uses biodegradable packaging and spoons and the brand plants 16 trees per day through a partnership with Trees for the Future. For more information visit http://www.16handles.com, Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/16Handles) or Twitter (@16Handles).