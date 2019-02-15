16 Handles Creates a New Alternative to Frozen Yogurt with Their Cashew Milk Based, Vegan Soft Serve

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) This year, 16 Handles is releasing a new line of vegan soft serve flavors developed with proprietary recipes and real, natural ingredients. Their latest cashew milk based flavor, Cookie Dough Craving, is launching this February 16th. 16 Handles is also collaborating with DO, Cookie Dough Confections, for a limited-time-only vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough topping, available at participating locations while supplies last.

The new product line brings more options for the ever-growing vegan and dairy-alternative communities to 16 Handles shops. Handcrafted by the brand’s lead chef with all-natural ingredients like cashews and coconuts, the flavors are free from additives like corn syrup or soy.

For ten years, 16 Handles has been named New York City’s #1 frozen yogurt. The brand has always been ahead of the curve, branching out to include a variety of soft serve options, including sorbets, ice creams, gelatos, and Italian ices. Always innovating, 16 Handles wants everyone to be able to enjoy delicious soft serve, regardless of their dietary restrictions or choices. Expanding upon vegan and non-dairy options with first-of-its-kind cashew milk soft serve was a no-brainer, especially with recipes so craveable that customers will forget they’re not eating ice cream.

“Since the very beginning, New Yorkers have embraced 16 Handles because of our commitment to quality, innovation, and inclusiveness. We want more options so our vegan and dairy-alternative guests can flaunt their flavor both in our shops and by ordering on our delivery platforms. Our Fro-Yo and ice cream fans are going to be surprised at how delicious these flavors are too,” says 16 Handles CEO and founder, Solomon Choi. “We’re also incredibly excited to partner with DO for our new vegan cookie dough topping, which pairs perfectly with the new soft serve.”

“Our Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is one of our all-time most popular flavors!” says DO founder Kristen Tomlan. “It’s the perfect addition to 16 Handles frozen yogurt, especially their innovative new cashew milk based soft serve. We’re huge fans of 16 Handles, which makes this partnership even sweeter!”

As always, 16 Handles app users get double loyalty points when they stop in to try the new flavors on the Sweet 16th of the month.

About 16 Handles

In 2008, 16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan’s East Village becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then they have expanded to over 35 different locations. In addition to creating irresistible desserts 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers, including Trees for the Future which focuses on environmental sustainability. With the demands of even healthier options for frozen yogurt, the Chocolate Hazelnut Truffle cashew flavor was born.

About DO

DO, Cookie Dough Confections, is the world’s first edible cookie dough confectionary, founded by Kristen Tomlan. Her unique take on the formerly forbidden treat is a viral success and has inspired millions of customers worldwide, including the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian, Ryan Seacrest, Chrissy Teigen, to eat cookie dough just how the crave it — straight out of the mixing bowl! Her flagship shop in New York City’s Greenwich Village garners hours-long lines and has captured the attention of leading outlets including The New York Times, the TODAY show, People magazine, The Chew, O, The Oprah Magazine, and Food Network. Her brand has grown to include multiple retail outlets, a successful ecommerce business, multiple partnerships & product collaborations, The Cookie Dough AcaDOmy, and an at-home safe-to-eat cookie dough mix!