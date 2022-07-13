( RestaurantNews.com ) 16 Handles will celebrate National Ice Cream Day with 3 ounces of soft serve + toppings free for Rewards members on Sunday, July 17th! An exclusive Promo Code that unlocks the Reward will be revealed by email newsletter and on Instagram on the morning of July 17th.

Known for its 16 rotating flavors of soft serve at each location, 16 Handles has launched a variety of exclusive ice cream flavors in the past year, including Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Butter Cookie Ice Cream, and its current feature – Cheesecake Ice Cream in partnership with Junior’s . Cheesecake Ice Cream joins the brand’s other offerings, including frozen yogurt, sorbet, and oatmilk soft serve in collaboration with Oatly . All flavors are eligible for Sunday’s promotion.

“We have more ice cream flavors handling now than ever before.” says CEO and founder Solomon Choi. “This year, our best seller is our new Cheesecake Ice Cream that we created with Junior’s. National Ice Cream Day is the perfect occasion to try a cup.”

Once fans download the 16 Handles app and enter the Promo Code, their Reward will be redeemable throughout the day on 7/17 for 3 oz. free at any 16 Handles shop. They’ll also start earning Points toward free dessert with every purchase as members of 16 Handles Rewards.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan’s East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, they have expanded to over 30 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, smoothies, shakes, and other treats & snacks. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers, including Trees for the Future, which focuses on environmental sustainability.

The post 16 Handles Celebrates National Ice Cream Day with Free Soft Serve! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.