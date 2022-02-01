16 Handles Celebrates National Frozen Yogurt Day with Free Soft Serve!

( RestaurantNews.com ) 16 Handles will celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day with 3 ounces of soft serve + toppings free for Rewards members at all 16 Handles locations on Sunday, February 6th. In addition to 3 ounces free on 2/6, customers who stop in to 16 Handles on National Frozen Yogurt Day will receive a $3.00 credit for their next visit from 2/7-2/28/22, totalling over $5 in free credits during the month of February!

Although the holiday celebrates the brand’s classic frozen yogurt flavors, 16 Handles’ full range of soft serve options will be available as part of the promotion, including delicious ice cream, vegan oatmilk soft serve, and fresh-fruit sorbet.

“Frozen yogurt is how we got our start,” says CEO and founder Solomon Choi. “Our East Village shop was the first self-serve fro-yo shop in New York City, and we’re proud to be swirling a wider variety of soft serve flavors than ever as we celebrate this holiday with our fans.”

16 Handles will also allow guests to redeem their National Frozen Yogurt Day credits at the equivalent value for delivery or curbside pickup via the 16 Handles app. Whether they choose to visit their local shop or order for delivery, 16 Handles Rewards members will receive 3 ounces free ($2.25 value). Customers who are not Rewards members can download the 16 Handles app on or before 2/6 to receive the credit automatically before visiting.

