16 Handles Celebrates National Frozen Yogurt Day with Free Fro-Yo!

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) 16 Handles will celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day with 3 ounces of soft serve + toppings free for rewards members at all 16 Handles locations on Thursday, February 6th. In addition to 3 ounces free on 2/6, customers who stop in to 16 Handles on National Frozen Yogurt Day will also receive a $2.75 credit for their next visit from 2/7-2/29/20!

National Frozen Yogurt Day celebrates one of America’s favorite treats, frozen yogurt, the soft-serve dessert that started it all for 16 Handles. As the brand that brought self-serve fro-yo to New York City when the first 16 Handles store opened in 2008, 16 Handles has created dozens of delicious, instant-classic fro-yo flavors like Tahitian Vanilla Bean, Dunk Yo’ Cookies, and Peanut Butter Perfection over the last decade. The brand’s Artisan flavors are all-natural, fortified with probiotics, and available exclusively at 16 Handles.

“National Frozen Yogurt Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate our favorite flavors and thank our customers for their loyalty,” says CEO and founder Solomon Choi. “This year, we wanted to extend our celebration all month long by offering those who join us on National Fro-Yo Day even more loyalty-app credit.”

In addition to 16 Handles’ fro-yo flavors, guests can choose from other delicious dessertsincluding gelato, ice cream, and vegan soft serve. 16 Handles app users will receive 3 ounces free ($2.25 value) when they pay with or scan their 16 Handles loyalty app at purchase on 2/6. Customers who are not loyalty members can download the 16 Handles app on or before 2/6 to receive the credit automatically. All customers who visit 16 Handles on National Frozen Yogurt Day will also unlock a $2.75 reward to redeem between 2/7 and 2/29/20.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan’s East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, they have expanded to over 30 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, smoothies, shakes, and other treats & snacks. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers, including Trees for the Future, which focuses on environmental sustainability.