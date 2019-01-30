16 Handles Celebrates National Frozen Yogurt Day with FREE FRO-YO!

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) On February 6th, 2019, 16 Handles is celebrating “National Frozen Yogurt Day” with free Fro-Yo for all of their rewards members!

National Frozen Yogurt Day celebrates one of the most delicious frozen dessert treats in the world – frozen yogurt! In honor of the holiday, 16 Handles will thank its loyal rewards members with free frozen yogurt (up to 3 ounces) throughout all of its locations. Non-rewards members may sign up on the spot by downloading the new 16 Handles mobile app to redeem their free Fro-Yo.

“We love our customers – this day is really about celebrating them. We couldn’t think of a better way to say ‘thank you’ for their continued loyalty to our business,” says Solomon Choi, CE-YO! of 16 Handles.

Customers will be able to choose from any of the 16 delicious flavors on tap, topping their custom creations with a mix of the brand’s 50+ toppings. Plus, guests will have the chance to try 16 Handles’ new flavor, Chocolate Hazelnut Truffle! Made with cashew milk, this vegan flavor is the first of three cashew milk based soft serve flavors the brand is releasing through March. All developed with proprietary recipes and real, natural ingredients, these new flavors are part of 16 Handles’ ongoing efforts to be inclusive of all individuals with different preferences and dietary restrictions. This National Frozen Yogurt Day, guests can try it for free when they check out with the 16 Handles mobile app.

About 16 Handles

In 2008, 16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan’s East Village becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then they have expanded to over 35 different locations. In addition to creating irresistible desserts 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers, including Trees for the Future which focuses on environmental sustainability. With the demands of even healthier options for frozen yogurt, the Chocolate Hazelnut Truffle cashew flavor was born. For more information visit http://www.16handles.com, Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/16Handles) or Twitter (@16Handles).