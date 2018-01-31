16 Handles Celebrates National Frozen Yogurt Day with FREE FRO-YO!

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) 16 Handles is celebrating “National Frozen Yogurt Day” with free Fro-Yo for all of their rewards members!

A beloved holiday for Fro-Yo fans everywhere, National Frozen Yogurt Day celebrates one of the most delicious frozen dessert treats in the world – frozen yogurt! In honor of the holiday, 16 Handles will thank its loyal rewards members with free frozen yogurt (up to 3 ounces) throughout all of its locations from 12PM to 6PM. Non-rewards members may sign up on the spot by downloading the new 16 Handles mobile app to redeem their free Fro-Yo.

“We love our customers – this day is really about celebrating them. We couldn’t think of a better way to say ‘thank you’ for their continued loyalty to our business,” says Solomon Choi, CE-YO! of 16 Handles.

Customers will be able to choose from any of the 16 delicious flavors on tap, topping their custom creations with a mix of the brand’s 50+ toppings. Plus, patrons will have the chance to try 16 Handles’ new flavors: Matcha and Taro! The two flavors are now available at all 16 Handles locations, with the option to swirl the two flavors together using the “17th handle” for the ultimate matcha taro twist. Swirled together, Taro and Matcha create a vividly hued combination with a uniquely delicious taste.

The taro trend has taken the culinary world by storm. Originating in the tropical regions of South Asia, taro has been cultivated all over the world. Popular around the globe for its naturally sweet and nutty flavor, it can be found in a variety of dishes – most notably and deliciously, of course, in 16 Handles soft serve. Meanwhile, matcha quickly became a chef favorite for its eye-catching color, unique flavor, and adaptable for both savory and sweet dishes. Its popularity is bolstered by the health benefits touted by experts – matcha is said to have the ability to lower cholesterol, boost metabolic rate, and help regulate blood sugar.

“16 Handles is all about offering innovative flavors to bring the latest food trends to our guests,” says CEO and founder, Solomon Choi. “Matcha and Taro are popular amongst our New York City customers, and we’re excited to bring them to new markets for all of our guests to enjoy.”

Make your Fro-Yo the ultimate frozen treat! Try these combinations:

Never Too Matcha Fro-Yo: Matcha frozen yogurt, Mochi, Chocolate Crunchies, Marshmallow Sauce

Taro Cookie Monster: Taro frozen yogurt, Peanut Butter Cookie Dough with Reese’s® Mini Pieces, Rainbow Cookies

Taro Me You Love Me So Matcha: Taro and Matcha swirl, Black & White Cookie

About 16 Handles

Founded in 2008, 16 Handles is New York City’s first self-serve frozen yogurt shop and is currently the number one frozen yogurt business in the city. It has since grown to 40 locations across six states, and is now expanding internationally. 16 Handles sets itself apart with unique store design, innovative marketing, artisan flavors, and over 50 toppings to choose from, including your favorite candy, fresh fruit, sauces, and more. They highlight individuality and customization, encouraging fans to “flaunt their flavor” both in their cups and their lives. Committed to sustainability, 16 Handles uses biodegradable packaging and spoons and the brand plants 16 trees per day through a partnership with Trees for the Future. For more information visit http://www.16handles.com, Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/16Handles) or Twitter (@16Handles).