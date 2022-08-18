16 Handles and Oatly Expand Collaboration With New Marshmallow Flavor

( RestaurantNews.com ) 16 Handles , New York City’s iconic soft serve brand, and Oatly , the world’s original and largest oat drink company, are excited to cap the second summer of their celebrated collaboration with an all-new flavor launching exclusively at 16 Handles shops . Marshmallow oatmilk soft serve and a “S’mores” twist with Chocolate are available at 16 Handles through the end of the season as their soft-serve version of a late summer, campfire classic. As with all the brands’ offerings, these new oatmilk soft serve flavors are dairy free, gluten free, and kosher. Marshmallow soft serve is also made without gelatin.

The banner collaboration between the culinary teams at 16 Handles and Oatly brought to market six exclusive flavors in 2021, and Chocolate Cake and Marshmallow join best-selling soft serves like Iced Latte, Mocha, and Cinnamon Bun that are available only at 16 Handles.

Says 16 Handles CEO Solomon Choi:

“Our fans have come to know 16 Handles as a year-round destination for soft serve, whether they prefer frozen yogurt, ice cream, or our extensive vegan offerings.When it comes to dairy-free celebrations, Oatly’s creamy and decadent oat milk soft serve is amazing. Delicious and innovative flavors are our specialty, so we’re more excited than ever to continue expanding our 16 Handles-exclusive menu with the team at Oatly.”

All 16 Handles shops carry two 16 Handles x Oatly flavors in a playfully co-branded soft-serve machine. In addition to this summer’s new flavors, the Oatly and 16 Handles creative teams have brought to life a new campaign featuring signature taglines and a pastel pink color scheme, true to Oatly’s instantly-recognizable brand voice and 16 Handles’ recent brand refresh .

Following the summertime launch of Marshmallow and S’mores, 16 Handles plans to unveil its 2022 fall & winter menu, including more new oatmilk flavors from their collaboration with Oatly.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan’s East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 30 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats & snacks. Each shop’s full menu is available in store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers, including Trees for the Future, which focuses on environmental sustainability.

