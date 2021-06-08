16 Handles and Oatly Collaborate to Launch 2 Exclusive Oatmilk Soft Serve Flavors this Summer

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) 16 Handles , New York City’s beloved soft serve brand, is proud to announce a collaboration with Oatly , the world’s favorite oatmilk company, on the release of two, exclusive soft serve flavors certain to keep customers satiated now that summer is here. On June 8, Iced Latte will make its debut, alongside Vanilla, at all 31 16 Handles storefronts,in the Tristate area and beyond . Less than a month later, on July 6, Chai Tea will launch along with Chocolate. All flavors, developed in collaboration between the Oatly and 16 Handles product development teams, are vegan, dairy free, gluten free and perfectly delicious.

Says 16 Handles CEO Solomon Choi:

“We’ve been expanding our non-dairy offerings for years, and so when the 16 Handles culinary team had the chance to work with our favorite oatmilk brand, we jumped at the chance. There’s a lot that 16 Handles and Oatly share – commitments to quality, flavor innovation, sustainability… it’s really an ideal collaboration.”

16 Handles has pioneered non-dairy, vegan soft serve options since launching their first soy milk flavor in 2013. Since then, the brand’s chefs have created soft serve with almond milk, cashew milk, and oat milk alongside other Artisan flavors using proprietary recipes and high quality, all-natural ingredients.

16 Handles has always focused on environmental sustainability, a commitment that Oatly shares. Oatmilk is gentler on the planet when compared to dairy milk and even among its plant-based peers, generating fewer emissions and using less water. 16 Handles further offsets emissions by planting trees with its long-standing partner Trees for the Future .

Oatly soft serve is a non-dairy treat even dairy lovers can’t pass up. Thanks to its light flavor, creamy oatmilk is the perfect base to let the sweet notes of vanilla, coffee, chocolate, and chai shine.

Choi adds, “There’s no doubt that Oatly has been experiencing huge success globally, and in particular, the US market, which is why we are so excited to be able to bring one of their hardest-to-find product lines – Oatly soft serve – to our stores, just in time for summer. All four flavors are delicious, and I especially love the new Iced Latte soft serve our culinary teams worked on exclusively for this partnership.”

That iced latte flavor pays homage to Oatly’s arrival in NYC. The oatmilk was first available in coffee shops and espresso bars on neighborhood street corners.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan’s East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 30 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats & snacks. Each shop’s full menu is available in store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers, including Trees for the Future, which focuses on environmental sustainability.

