16 Handles and Mochidoki Open New Collaborative Location at Turnstyle Underground Market, Columbus Circle!

(RestaurantNews.com) 16 Handles, NYC’s first and most beloved self-serve frozen yogurt shop, is partnering with Mochidoki, the premium mochi ice cream brand, to open a new collaborative frozen dessert shop in Turnstyle Underground Market, Columbus Circle! It’s an entirely new way to #handle your frozen desserts with a unique selection of flavors and products exclusively available at the Turnstyle location.

16 Handles x Mochidoki Turnstyle serves the classic 16 Handles Fro-Yo, ice cream, sorbet, and topping options you crave, as well as an expansive variety of mochi ice cream by Mochidoki. Mochi ice cream is a Japanese-inspired confection of ice cream wrapped in a delicate layer of rice cake called mochi. This location’s soft serve options include 16 Handles fall faves like Oh My, Pumpkin Pie and the classic Eurotart, and over 20 unique flavors of mochi ice cream, including bestsellers like Matcha Green Tea, Salted Caramel and Passionfruit.

“We designed this store to efficiently service guests in a fast-paced environment. Over 50,000 commuters travel through Turnstyle on a daily basis, and this provided a unique opportunity for us to sweeten their commute,” says 16 Handles CEO and founder, Solomon Choi.

Ken Gordon, founder and CEO of Mochidoki adds, “We spend a lot of time crafting flavors that are exciting and unique. At this new location, customers can choose from our 20+ flavors and enjoy them with yogurt and toppings for an even more personalized experience.”

Guests can combine the two frozen desserts with the ultimate combo pairing exclusive to the Turnstyle location – a cup or cone of 16 Handles soft serve, three toppings, and a mochi ice cream.

Stop by the Grand Opening event on Wednesday, November 29th, for special prizes, free soft serve and mochi ice cream from open to 5 pm, and to sample the exclusive combo cup at a special one-day-only discount! 16% of sales during the grand opening event will be donated to St. Judes.

About 16 Handles

Founded in 2008, 16 Handles is New York City’s first self-serve frozen yogurt shop and is currently the number one frozen yogurt business in the city. It has since grown to 40 locations across six states, and is now expanding internationally. 16 Handles sets itself apart with unique store design, innovative marketing, artisan flavors, and over 50 toppings to choose from, including your favorite candy, fresh fruit, sauces, and more. They highlight individuality and customization, encouraging fans to “flaunt their flavor” both in their cups and their lives. Committed to sustainability, 16 Handles uses recyclable packaging and spoons and the brand plants 16 trees per day through a partnership with Trees for the Future. For more information visit http://www.16handles.com, Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/16Handles) or Twitter (@16Handles).

About Mochidoki

Mochidoki, a fresh and modern approach to a Japanese inspired dessert, was founded in 2014 by Ken Gordon, a (native) New Yorker with the dream of satisfying America’s growing appetite for innovative frozen desserts. The culinary experts at Mochidoki create delicious mochi ice cream using only natural ingredients to satisfy every adventurous sweet tooth with unique flavor and texture combinations. The gluten-free dessert is available for purchase online, featuring a selection of over twelve flavor options. Mochidoki also offers pre-selected collections, each featuring four unique flavors. Flat rate, nationwide shipping is available. Visit Mochidoki online at www.mochidoki.com, like on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram, #mochidoki, #mochistack.