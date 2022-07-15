16 Handles and Dear Evan Hansen Partner to Celebrate the Show’s Last Summer on Broadway

New Blue Raspberry Sorbet will be available at all 16 Handles locations beginning July 15

( RestaurantNews.com ) 16 Handles and Dear Evan Hansen are partnering to launch an exclusive sorbet and topping in honor of the Tony Award-winning musical’s last summer on Broadway. Blue Raspberry Sorbet is a celebration of the show’s signature blue color, and Blue Raspberry Sour Belts are available on the toppings bar so fans can create their own #BlueWillBeFound Sundae.

Known for offering a wide range of soft serve flavors and endless toppings options, 16 Handles created Blue Raspberry Sorbet as a refreshing, seasonal option that is both dairy free and gluten free to ensure that guests could enjoy the collaboration regardless of dietary preferences.

“Dear Evan Hansen is an iconic musical that’s instantly recognizable to anyone who’s spent time near Broadway the past six years,” said 16 Handles’ CEO and founder Solomon Choi. “Our new Blue Raspberry Sorbet and Sour Belts topping are a delicious and colorful celebration of the show’s inspiring run here in our hometown.”

In addition to enjoying the new menu items at 16 Handles shops , fans can enter to win a Broadway date night including tickets to Dear Evan Hansen and a 16 Handles gift card via the @16handles Instagram page through August 12. The show’s final Broadway performance is September 18.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan’s East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 30 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats & snacks. Each shop’s full menu is available in store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers, including Trees for the Future, which focuses on environmental sustainability.

About Dear Evan Hansen

Declared “One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by the Washington Post’s Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it’s broken all box office records and struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. It went on to win six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The show launched its First North American Tour at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado in October 2018, now in its 3rd year (after a pandemic hiatus). The show’s newest production is playing at the Noël Coward Theatre in London, where it won the 2020 Olivier Award-winner for Best Musical. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 – the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 – and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal). Dear Evan Hansen will play its final Broadway performance on September 18, 2022. For more information, visit www.dearevanhansen.com

